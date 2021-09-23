Maryville isn’t going to flood the field with Power Five prospects.
But keep this in mind: The Rebels defeated that kind of team by three touchdowns earlier this season.
When Science Hill travels to take on the perennial state powerhouse — the face of high school football in Tennessee — it won’t be about getting outrun or outsized or overwhelmed. It's more about a team that does everything right in a football sense.
“There aren’t a lot of weaknesses,” Hilltoppers coach Stacy Carter said. “I’m not saying every one of them is going to play college football, but they have some real good ones and the others are solid. They are good high school football players. And they are a great football team.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Rebels’ field. Maryville is ranked No. 2 in the state behind defending TSSAA Class 6A champion Oakland.
WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE
It will be a battle of teams favored in the preseason to win their respective regions: Science Hill in 1-6A and Maryville in 2-6A. But the comparisons become apples and oranges after that.
Maryville has played for 24 state championships, winning 17 times — including 13 in the new century. Science Hill has never been past the state quarterfinals in 52 years of the playoff system.
The Rebels are 5-0 and they have applied the truck move to all of their opponents with the exception of rival Alcoa. The Hilltoppers are 3-2, owning a 28-point loss to a talent-laden Powell team that Maryville beat by three touchdowns.
If a person applied comparison scores, the Rebels would be considered a 49-point favorite against the Hilltoppers. But in actuality, this is a better matchup for Science Hill than the Powell game.
Maryville’s offensive strength is something the Hilltoppers have defended well this season.
“Our defense has played good against the run,” Carter said. “I like this matchup better than I liked Powell.”
When Maryville runs the football, the Hilltoppers’ defensive line will have a size advantage. Unfortunately for Science Hill, size isn’t everything.
“Across the front, they aren’t huge,” Carter said. “But they are very aggressive and they are really good high school football players. They are strong and they attack.”
Noah Vaughn — a 5-foot-9, 185-pound running back whose dad played at Dobyns-Bennett — provides the go-juice for a Rebels’ offense that is averaging 43 points per game. He has authored a 4.44 in the 40, and has rushed for 624 yards with seven touchdowns while also catching four passes for 93 yards and a score.
OTHER TALENT
Maryville isn’t all about Vaughn. Quarterback Carson Jones has committed to Furman, safety DJ Burks has committed to Appalachian State.
And the Rebels’ best overall prospect, by a few percentage points over Burks, is 6-foot-4, 186-pound wide receiver Markel Fortenberry.
“Burks is an unbelievable safety, and they have the receiver, so they have those kind of guys,” Carter said. “But I still think the best player on the team is the Vaughn kid. To me, he’s as good as (Greeneville’s Mason) Gudger.”
POSTPONED JOURNEY
Science Hill didn’t get a shot at Maryville in 2020. The playoff game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Hilltoppers’ program.
It was going to be a tall order for the Hilltoppers, who lost 27-7 to Bearden in Week 11. The setback dropped Science Hill from a potential No. 1 seed to the No. 4 spot and a planned trip to Maryville.
It has been a hard road for the Hilltoppers against the Rebels. In the seven most recent meetings, Maryville has an average margin of victory of 35 points.
“I want our kids to go down there and execute,” Carter said. “We have to keep things simple and be sound. To win a game like this, you would have to get breaks. We know that.
“But we have to keep Vaughn at a reasonable pace and not give them stuff. We can’t snap the ball over the quarterback’s head or have a bunch of penalties. We want to play our game.”
Science Hill is led by running back Baylor Brock (682 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns) and quarterback Jaxon Diamond (1,007 yards passing and nine touchdowns) — along with receiving threats Cole Torbett and Jack Torbett, who have evenly split 36 catches and combined for 615 yards and five touchdowns.
