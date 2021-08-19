JOHNSON CITY — After enduring growing pains last year, Science Hill has designs on the payday in 2021.

“There is enthusiasm,” said coach Stacy Carter. “A lot of these kids were in it for the first time last year, but since then they’ve gotten a ton of experience. Most of the guys are returning starters and almost all of these kids have experience. And they have confidence.”

Science Hill coach Stacy Carter Carter

Lebron Riddle, Parker Payne, Tyler Nelson and Kellen Hensley return as starters to anchor what should be a tough offensive line.

“And we have some great young linemen, big and strong kids who are sophomores,” Carter said. “They will be in the mix competing for those jobs.”

Senior quarterback Jaxon Diamond returns after throwing for 2,029 yards and 23 touchdowns last season.

Jaxon Diamond

He connected on 60% of his passes in 2020 (138 of 230) and five receivers had 10 or more catches.

“Everybody knows about Jaxon,” Carter said. “He’s a great football player and he’s very smart.”

Weapons at the receiver position include Cole Torbett, A.J. Martin, Michaeus Rowe and Jack Torbett.

Cole Torbett

“Cole is probably the best receiver in the history of the school if you look at number of catches,” Carter said.

Torbett totaled 42 receptions last season and has 97 for his career, to go with 1,250 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Hilltoppers are counting on the emergence of Baylor Brock in the backfield.

“He has come on strong and he’s fast, probably runs a 4.5,” Carter said.

Cade Fleeman is in the mix for inside running. Martin will also line up in the backfield, running the ball and also as a wildcat-formation quarterback.

The linebacking corps is the strength of the team with seniors Justus Sutton and Fleeman providing a dynamic 1-2 punch.

“I think Fleeman and Sutton are the best pair we’ve ever had together,” Carter said. “They are leaders and great players. Fleeman is pound for pound the hardest hitter we’ve ever had.”

Rowe and Devon Medina could be keys on the outside in the 3-4 scheme.

Returning starter Jacob Casey and experienced La’Vantae Daniel are among the key players on the defensive line. Jordan Faulkner-Kidd, at 6-foot-2 and 330 pounds, should be hard to move from his nose tackle post.

A pair of all-conference safeties, Brock and Jeremiah Hise, are back. Hise picked off six passes in 2020.

Kevin Aldridge, Martin and Kendal Bumpass also provide air-assault protection at cornerback positions.

Wesley Leichssenring, a transfer from Tuscola, North Carolina, takes over the placekicking duties.

Logan Turgeon is likely to be called upon to handle the punting.