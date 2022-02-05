JOHNSON CITY — For Science Hill, there was only one good thing about Friday night’s loss: The Hilltoppers got a chance to play again Saturday.
Bouncing back from a 35-point humbling at the hands of rival Dobyns-Bennett, Science Hill started hot and then had to hold off Union in a 70-61 boys basketball decision at The New Gym.
Getting the win in a close game one night after a blowout loss was an important step forward with the district tournament less than two weeks away.
“The best thing is we were able to move on and get it out of our system,” Science Hill coach Ken Cutlip said. “Now we can start to distance ourselves from our performance (against D-B). It’s tough to come back. These kids hadn’t lost since December. And you don’t lose, you get embarrassed. This is where you show the makeup of who you are as a person and a team.”
Science Hill (25-4) won for the 16th time in its past 17 games despite a terrific effort by Bradley Bunch, who cut loose for 32 points for the Bears (14-5).
“He’s outstanding,” Cutlip said. “He has great range and great post-up moves. He’s a difficult matchup for anybody.”
MAKING A BID
Union gave itself a chance in the late stages of the game. Reyshawn Anderson hit a 3-pointer in transition to cut the Bears’ deficit to 57-54 with 3:55 left in game.
However, Science Hill’s Brady Lawson answered with a momentum-changing 3. Lawson was 5-for-5 from the field and also hit a 3-pointer in the third quarter that slowed a Union charge.
“He has tremendous confidence and that’s a result of him being a worker,” Cutlip said. “And with his mindset, if he struggles one night, he bounces back the next.”
A bucket by Bunch made it 62-59 with 1:56 to go, but Keynan Cutlip hit a layup on the other end to restore a five-point lead.
Jamar Livingston and Cutlip ended the suspense by hitting free throws in the final minute.
LEADING THE WAY
Livingston was Science Hill’s top man with 22 points. Cutlip produced a double-double with 18 points and 11 assists. Lawson added 12 points.
Dalvin Mathes and Antonio Sydnor each had four assists and Sydnor added four steals. Michaeus Rowe chipped in with eight points and six rebounds.
Malachi Jenkins added 10 points and Noah Jordan hit three 3s for nine points for Union.