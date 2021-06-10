WISE — In the first round of the Mountain 7 District softball tournament, Ridgeview freshman Caiti Hill had a less than stellar performance at the plate.
She more than made up for it Thursday in the semifinal game at Wise Central.
The freshman went 3-for-4 with a grand slam, a three-run homer, and an RBI single to account for eight of Ridgeview’s nine runs in a 9-4 win over second-seeded Central at Bill Dotson Sr. Field.
Ridgeview will travel to John Battle Friday for a 3 p.m. tournament championship contest.
Central will host Gate City Friday in a 1 p.m. consolation game.
REDEMPTION
Thursday’s win was redemption for both Hill and her team.
For Hill it was a chance to rebound after struggling at the plate earlier in the week.
“Last game I struck out three times, so I guess today just gave me a little bit of confidence at the plate,” Hill said.
She said she really didn’t do anything different in Thursday’s win.
“I’ve been working the last couple of days and I just gained a lot of confidence,” Hill said. “I just wanted to come in here and do something different and put the bat on the ball and score some runs.”
Hill accomplished both of those goals.
She delivered a three-run home run in the first inning, then smacked a grand slam in the second to put the Wolfpack (9-5) ahead 7-0.
In the fourth inning, Hill singled to score Braelyn Strouth from second base.
Strouth was solid at the plate as well. She went 3-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored.
For the Wolfpack, it was a continuation of solid play in the second half of the season that started after a loss to Central on the same field, according to Pack coach Kent Grant.
“The last time we were here, I think it was May 26, however many weeks ago it was, we had our lowest point of the season,” Grant said. “We just played terribly. We didn’t do a lot of things right.”
After the game, the team met in right field and Grant told his players they had two choices: keep fighting or throw in the towel on the season.
“We went back to the same spot before the game (Thursday) and I said, ‘Girls, this was where we were a few weeks ago and you all chose to keep fighting,’” Grant said. “They showed up today and they fought their butts off today.”
LADY WARRIORS KEEP BATTLING
Central (10-4) battled back, scoring three runs in the fourth inning and another in the sixth. But the comeback effort fell short.
Kat Hopkins and Maggie Shell each had two hits and two RBIs while Jill Sturgill finished with two hits.