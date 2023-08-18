CHURCH HILL — The more things change, the more they stay the same.
For the third straight season, West Ridge’s football team started with a win over Volunteer.
Friday’s 40-0 decision was the first shutout for the Wolves since they blanked Morristown East in their inaugural season.
“The guys made good adjustments at halftime,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “They really turned it up in that second half. You really hope you can get better from the first game to the second game like everybody says.”
West Ridge junior quarterback Trey Frazier had an outstanding game, rushing for four touchdowns and finishing with 64 yards on 14 attempts. He also was 5-of-11 passing for 103 yards.
“We’re going to throw it a little bit more, but we’ve got to get better at doing it if we’re going to do it,” Hilton said. “The sky’s the limit if we get in there and do the things we need to.”
The defense was the story of the game for the Wolves. They intercepted three passes, two by senior defensive back Sawyer Tate. Tate also caught three passes for 66 yards.
“Sawyer played really well on both sides of the ball,” Hilton said.
Volunteer managed only four first downs in the second half — 11 for the game — and was limited to 97 yards of offense.
Sophomore running back Ethan Amyx and backup quarterback Bryson Horne also hit paydirt for West Ridge late.
Frazier opened the scoring on the second drive, running to the right side for a 2-yard touchdown. The Wolves took less than two minutes to cover 53 yards after their first drive resulted in a fumble.
“It took us a little while to get going,” Hilton said. “We flopped around the first couple of drives and I about had a stroke after the fumble. (Volunteer coach) Jesse (McMillan) had his guys ready to play because they played hard.”
The Volunteer offense sputtered to open, but the Falcons made progress on the second drive before an interception ended it.
On the ensuing West Ridge drive, Volunteer freshman defensive back Cooper Fraysier was hit with a blindside block on a completed screen pass and was down for about 10 minutes before being taken off on a stretcher. The play was eventually nullified by a penalty and West Ridge went on to punt.
“They think it’s basically like an injury to his ribs,” McMillan said. “He had feeling and movement everywhere. All of the stuff that everyone saw was precautionary. Hopefully we can get him back because he’s important to our defense, even though he’s a ninth-grader.”
The Wolves scored on their next two drives, Frazier taking it in on TD runs of 8 and 5 yards. The Wolves had excellent field position on both drives thanks to back-to-back shanked Volunteer punts that went just 2 and 6 yards.
“We’ve hit good punts in practice, but that was definitely a problem tonight,” McMillan said. “We shanked two and then we snapped one 20 yards over the punter’s head and that set them up.”
Volunteer started a promising drive at its 39-yard line with 5:31 left in the half, advancing to the red zone. But freshman quarterback Jameson Mowell’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage and intercepted by Kingston McConnell.
Despite the outcome, McMillan was pleased with team’s effort against the larger school.
“I thought (Mowell) really held his composure quite well for the type of environment that he was thrown into,” McMillan said. “I thought our guys played extremely hard, especially for how many young guys we had on the field and I’m not going to use that as an excuse.
“I really thought our effort was better than any game we played last year.”
Sophomore Caden Lafollette had 15 carries for 56 yards for the Falcons.
UP NEXT
Volunteer hosts Lakeway Christian next week. West Ridge visits Daniel Boone.