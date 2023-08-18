BLOUNTVILLE — It may be the third year of the football program at West Ridge, but it almost feels like a rebuild following a disappointing 4-6 campaign.
“Three years has really flown by,” Wolves coach Justin Hilton said. “We’ve lost a lot of kids that played on that first team and Sawyer (Tate) is really the only guy that played a significant amount left from that team.
“These guys have had to grow up and learn how to be leaders themselves. We had a bunch of experienced seniors that first year and a bunch of inexperienced seniors last year, so it really is like starting over again.”
The numbers are still strong after 85 came out for the season.
“Some people may not like this, but where we’ve toughened up our offseason programs, we’ve lost some kids,” Hilton said. “Sometimes, it can be addition by subtraction. We want as many kids to be a part of this program as possible, but they have to be willing to hold the high standards that we have,” the coach noted.
FRAZIER BEHIND CENTER
One of the areas that should be of excitement to West Ridge fans is at the quarterback position, where junior Trey Frazier returns for his second season.
“Everyone wants to know if we’re going to throw it,” Hilton said. “We are going to throw it a little bit. We’re going to try to spread it around more, but you’ll still see us in some heavy sets. We’re going to try to do whatever makes us the most successful.”
The targets Frazier is looking to include senior Tate, senior Emilio Hogate and junior Dylan Fore.
“We’ve got to get our running backs involved in the passing game, too,” Hilton said. “There’s a steady rotation of guys back there, too.”
Along the offensive line, senior Josh Seto starts at center and the highly touted Trent Tatum — a 6-foot-7, 290-pound junior tackle — is also a focal point.
“Josh really sets the tone and he gets everybody lined up,” Hilton said. “He’s very knowledgeable, plays hard and is pretty consistent.
“Tatum is a big kid and he’s very athletic for his size.”
TWO-WAY PLAYERS
Some of the names prevalent on offense also have key roles on the defensive side.
“I’m a big believer in putting the best 11 guys out there,” Hilton said. “What you will see as we move through the season is depth being built and we can roll multiple people in throughout the game.”
The defensive line is an area Hilton’s high on. The Wolves have as many as eight players who can rotate in and not lose a step.
“We’ve got six or as many as eight that we can roll in there,” Hilton said. “It all starts with Dylan Joyner on defense at linebacker. He’s a tough-nosed kid that can go sideline to sideline. He’s not gonna talk a whole lot, but he’ll hit you.”
Tate and Hogate anchor the defense as starters at cornerback.
Tate’s 6-2 frame should offer a leg up for the Wolves, who want to play aggressively against bigger receivers.
“It really is a huge help,” Hilton said. “When we had Isaac Haynie, people just wouldn’t throw to him because of his sheer size because he was 6-foot-5.
“In our conference, you’re taking a school with 1,700 kids and playing a school with 2,600 kids, there’s a huge gap in numbers and athleticism,” the coach added. “We’ve got to close that gap a little bit by taking some chances and playing aggressive on defense.”