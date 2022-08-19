The curtain is ready to rise on Act II of West Ridge football as the team will meet Volunteer on Friday night.

Kickoff from the Wolves’ stadium in Blountville is set for 7 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you