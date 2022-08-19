The curtain is ready to rise on Act II of West Ridge football as the team will meet Volunteer on Friday night.
Kickoff from the Wolves’ stadium in Blountville is set for 7 p.m.
West Ridge is coming off of a superb inaugural season highlighted by a dramatic first-round playoff win over Cleveland and a 9-3 record.
Volunteer had its own run of success in finishing at 6-5, which was the first winning record for the program since 2002. The Falcons made their first playoff appearance in 14 years, but were thumped by Fulton in the first round.
“All that last year was just a blur, but I would say I’m way more calm than I was last year at this time,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said.
LAST TIME AROUND
In their first official game last season, West Ridge hammered Volunteer 56-14 before a crowd of some 5,000 people in Church Hill.
“The biggest thing I remember about that crowd was when we ran out onto the field the first time and saw how many people were there,” Hilton said. “At first, we didn’t know who was pulling for who, but then as the cheering went on, you could tell.
“When the lights went out for a time there in the first half, our bunch was dancing and carrying on. Moments like that help you grow and come together.”
Quarterback Ethan Bergeron accounted for five total touchdowns while Austin Riner had the first score for the Wolves on a 20-yard scamper with 7:31 left in the first quarter.
The Falcons were down only by a pair of scores going into the break, but West Ridge broke the levee on the first play of the third quarter when Bergeron ran 59 yards to paydirt.
“The main thing that game showed us last year was that we had to get a lot tougher if we were going to get where we wanted to be,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “The following Monday I challenged the guys a little bit. We got after it a little bit and it wasn’t really a typical in-season practice that day. Our kids responded because I thought we played pretty well the following week against Dobyns-Bennett.”
CHILDHOOD FRIENDS
McMillan and Hilton go back many years, being the same age and attending the same school for a time.
“(Hilton’s) dad was the principal out at Sullivan Gardens when I was in elementary school and I ended up moving into the city when I was in seventh grade,” McMillan said. “I knew him through his dad and we’ve probably known each other since we were in the third grade.”
Added Hilton: “It’s pretty neat going up against a childhood friend. And he’s a good friend because we used to stay the night at each other’s homes.”
The two teams looked a lot different last year in terms of offensive style, but it could be like a mirror image this year with some of Volunteer’s new personnel.
“We think that this year that they’re going to look like we did last year,” Hilton said. “I think (quarterback) Riley (Littleton) is a better runner. It looks like it’ll be basically me defending myself from last year. Lots of quarterback powers and sweeps.”
ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES
Any coach will say that games are won and lost in the trenches.
Volunteer’s offensive line with guys like Jackson Barrett and Thomas Galloway anchoring the front, senior quarterback Riley Littleton should have time to make decisions.
One area that concerns McMillan is the quickness off the line of West Ridge on both offense and defense. Synchronization and being able to push the line into the backfield or into the second level of the defense is often a key to the running game.
“We hope that we can run it on them this year,” McMillan said. “They’re not as big as they were last year, but they do flat-out come off the ball on both sides. They do a good job of that.”
The Wolves lost a class of 28 seniors from last year’s squad, but Hilton remarked that kicker Eli Iacino could be one of the biggest losses that nobody talks about.
“He could put it in the end zone on every kickoff,” Hilton said. “It’s not a luxury anymore and we’re going to have to get better at kickoff coverage.”
West Ridge running back Kaleb McLain is a returner who got a lot of snaps last year and will be expected to carry the load this year.
“He’s a playmaker,” Hilton said. “He went from being a role player to being our guy this year. In the Cleveland game, he scored the touchdown that tied it up and got a lot of confidence from that.
“Another thing that we have is that we’re not playing people both ways like they are. We’ve only got a couple guys in the secondary that are playing both ways.”
FIRST HOME OPENER
The crowd last year at Volunteer was something to behold, but this year it’s going to be a bit different on the Ridge. The Wolves will have their first-ever season opener at home on Friday and Hilton expects a capacity crowd.
“Every game we played last year was emotional and was a first,” Hilton said. “I can’t imagine that we wouldn’t have that many or more than we did last year against Volunteer. If we take care of business, this place could be the place to be on Fridays with our other home games like Daniel Boone and D-B coming here this year.”