The ground game was Kryptonite for the West Ridge football team’s defense in last Friday’s Region 1-6A road loss to Morristown East.
This week, the Wolves (3-5) face out-of-region opponent Tennessee High, again on the road.
The Vikings (4-4), coming off a close loss to Daniel Boone, also prefer the running game.
Friday’s kickoff at the Stone Castle is set for 7 p.m. In addition to the usual festivities, Tennessee High’s 1972 state and national championship team will be honored.
“Even though it’s a nonconference game, I think it’ll be an exciting game,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “Emotions will be running high in this one because it’s also their Senior Night.”
If you’re looking for a game that you can watch and still get home at a decent hour, then this is likely the one for you.
Passing is likely to be the secondary option in a game that might not see 10 balls thrown.
“I’ve heard (Tennessee High coach Josh Holt) say that 4 yards is a good play and I agree with that,” Hilton said. “Any time that you can get 4 yards at a time and drive the ball, it’s a good thing. (Tennessee High) doesn’t have a lot of explosive plays on the season and they like to methodically drive it down the field and score.”
West Ridge had a tough time stopping Morristown East’s rushers, giving up more than 500 yards and letting three players top 100 on the ground.
“We couldn’t stop them and they just ran it down our throats,” Hilton said. “Even with all their penalties, they had a bunch of personal fouls. It was rough and we struggled to tackle them. They had three really good running backs.”
Tennessee High gave up more than 150 yards passing to Boone. Hilton said quarterback Trey Frazier and the offense need to make the most of the opportunities they see.
“Trey is going to have to take advantage of throwing the ball,” Hilton said. “Our receivers need to make plays when they get the ball thrown to them. We’re going to get a lot of one-on-one matchups because everyone is going to be in the box trying to stop the run and the option.”
West Ridge’s playoff chances are slipping away. There’s still a path, but the Wolves will need some major help after last week’s region loss.
“That one was to make sure we got into the playoffs, but things could still happen,” Hilton said. “We’ve got seniors who have worked hard for four years and they’re guaranteed two more games. We’re going to play hard for them and I still think there’s a lot to play for.”
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
