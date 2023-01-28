BIG STONE GAP — A breakout shooting performance by guard Avery Horne propelled the West Ridge boys basketball team to a 59-57 interstate road win over Union on Saturday.
The inaugural matchup between the teams proved to be a thriller, and the game was knotted at 45 going into the fourth quarter.
Horne finished with a game-high 22 points, going 6-for-7 from long range and tying the school record for makes in a game. Wade Witcher scored 14 and his two free throws with 21.1 seconds remaining put the Wolves ahead by four, 59-55.
Kam Bostic made a running layup with 5.3 seconds left to pull Union within two, but after a couple of timeouts, West Ridge cleanly inbounded the ball and the horn sounded.
“Avery really was the difference in the game and Union plays tough,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “They are a matchup problem. We got up about nine or 10 and then we turned it over four straight times. That’s what allowed them to get back in the game.”
Brayden Wharton scored 21 to lead the Bears (6-10) but had only two in the second half. Bostic and Reyshawn Anderson each contributed 11.
“We battled, fought and scratched, but we came up a couple of possessions short,” Union coach Zack Moore said. “(West Ridge) took advantage of what they had and with that big guy inside, it’s hard to guard because it’s more like a pick-your-poison deal since they have a bunch of shooters around him.”
Big man Dawson Arnold was the focal point early for the Wolves. He made his first four shots from the field but then missed three of his next four. He finished with 10 points.
“They surrounded Dawson,” Dyer said. “They made it really difficult to get the ball in there to him. It’s good for us to come up here in a different environment and play on a Saturday afternoon.”
West Ridge shot 24-for-47 from the field and the Bears made 24 of 53. Union was guilty of 13 turnovers to West Ridge’s 12.
The teams will play again next Saturday in Blountville.
LADY WOLVES BATTLE BACK
The Lady Wolves withstood strong run by the Lady Bears in the second quarter in taking a 51-43 win.
Union was red hot in the period, going 7-for-10 from the field and taking a one-point halftime lead at 29-28.
West Ridge (13-13) rallied, however, and held Union to just 1-for-8 from distance in the last two periods.
“That was something we talked about in the locker room that two players had 28 of their 29 points,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We were able to take away (Brooke Bailey) shooting in the second half, but give a lot of credit to (Abby Slagle) because she’s crafty.”
Alexis Hood had her best game of the season for the Lady Wolves, netting 19 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Lillian Bates threw in 10 for the Blountville bunch.
“Before the game and after last night’s loss, (Hood) was on the bus saying she was locked in,” Walling said. “She was ready to get a win today with the way she came out and played.”
Slagle, a senior, had a standout game for Union, scoring a game-high 21. Bailey finished with 16 but only three came in the second half.
“We were coming off of a big win on Tuesday and I worried if we were going to be able to put that behind us and be able to focus on their game,” said Union coach Kory Bostic, whose squad upset Wise Central on Tuesday. “I thought we did a nice job overall today, but that size is not a great matchup today.
“In the fourth quarter, we got worn down. Overall, I’m pleased with the effort and some positives came from today.”
West Ridge shot 21-for-43 from the field and Union made 17 of 40.