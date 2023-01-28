BIG STONE GAP — A breakout shooting performance by guard Avery Horne propelled the West Ridge boys basketball team to a 59-57 interstate road win over Union on Saturday.

The inaugural matchup between the teams proved to be a thriller, and the game was knotted at 45 going into the fourth quarter.

