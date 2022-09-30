West Ridge’s football team returned to its winning ways last week with a thorough pounding of Cherokee on homecoming night in Blountville.
The win snapped a three-game losing skid and got the youthful Wolves (2-3, 0-2) thinking positively again. On Friday, the Wolves will face Region 1-6A foe William Blount at home and will be in search of their first league win this season.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
STRUGGLING BLOUNT
The Governors (0-6, 0-2) have struggled mightily in nearly every game this season.
With a new coach and some of their best players transferring to other schools in Blount County, Robert Reeves has had a tough so far.
Blount has been outscored 251-47 in six games, and in two league losses, the team scored only six points.
“I’m not taking anybody for granted,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “William Blount has some pretty good athletes. They’ve had a coaching change.
“We’ve seen them in the wing T and in the spread, so I really don’t know what they’re going to do when they come up here, but we’ve prepared for every possibility.”
LAST TIME OUT
In last year’s inaugural gridiron campaign, the Wolves went on the road and secured their first region win with a 28-21 triumph.
That helped ignite a late-season surge that eventually led to the Wolves being a second seed in the playoffs.
“We’re approaching this game the same way,” Hilton said. “The message last year was that we were treating this like a playoff game because it was a road trip. It’s the same thing this year, except they’re coming in from a ways away.”
Now that Hilton’s players are off the schneid and thinking positively again, he believes they will be able to finish the season strong, much like last year.
“Anytime that losing is involved, negativity follows,” Hilton said. “We’re still young in the fact that we are teaching kids how to win. When you haven’t won consistently, the negativity creeps in easily.
“We’re trying to teach these guys consistency and not to panic when you’re not winning. That comes with experience and we’re trying to gain it.”
BACKFIELD IN MOTION
Hilton noted a slight position change for one of his best players for Friday’s game.
Kaleb McClain, who had 10 carries for 156 yards in the win over Cherokee, is going to be playing fullback.
The change allows McClain to get more carries in the run-heavy option attack and lets the Wolves be more flexible with play calling.
“When you’re running the option like we are, Kaleb has the potential to touch it 35 times now,” Hilton said. “We’re hoping that’s going to help us moving forward. It also allows us to get him and Cale (Bryant) in the backfield at the same time in some of our packages.”