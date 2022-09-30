©CGP_092322_Cherokee @ West Ridge _0190.jpeg

West Ridge’s Cayden Coates (28) focuses on protecting the football against a quartet of would-be tacklers during last week’s homecoming victory over Cherokee.

 Cheryl Gray

West Ridge’s football team returned to its winning ways last week with a thorough pounding of Cherokee on homecoming night in Blountville.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid and got the youthful Wolves (2-3, 0-2) thinking positively again. On Friday, the Wolves will face Region 1-6A foe William Blount at home and will be in search of their first league win this season.

