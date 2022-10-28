The door to the playoffs is still open for the West Ridge football team, albeit only slightly ajar.
The Wolves (4-5, 1-3) face a massive Region 1-6A road trip to Dumplin Valley on Friday to take on Jefferson County (6-3, 2-2).
Kickoff at Leroy Shannon Field is set for 7 p.m. The Wolves dominated last year’s game, a 35-12 win in Blountville.
PLAYOFF SCENARIOS
West Ridge can make the postseason for a second straight year but needs some help.
Though the Wolves don’t control their own destiny, a win Friday and a William Blount upset of Morristown East puts West Ridge in an ideal situation.
West Ridge can do no better than third in the postseason setup, based on TSSAA playoff scenarios released earlier this week. If Morristown East takes care of business against winless William Blount, West Ridge’s hopes go up in smoke.
“The best I can understand is that it really doesn’t matter if we win or not,” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “If William Blount wins and we win, then we’re third. If William Blount loses, we’re out.
“My confidence level in the (William Blount-Morristown East game) is not very high. I’m just being real.”
WOLVES OFFENSE vs. PATRIOTS DEFENSE
West Ridge had success, especially in the second half, against Tennessee High in last week’s crucial victory at the Stone Castle.
“If you would’ve watched us in the first half, you’d think we weren’t going to gain 1 yard,” Hilton said. “We came out after halftime and did what I thought we would do all year long and pushed them off the ball and our backs made some plays.
“It was a much-needed victory and we’ll take it.”
Hilton said he thinks big plays in the air attack could happen for the Wolves and quarterback Trey Frazier.
“If they do what they did last year, they had everyone up about 6 yards from the line of scrimmage and played zero coverage,” Hilton said. “They’re huge up front and I feel like if we play well, we can run the football on them. If they play tight coverage, I would think that we can make a few explosive passing plays.”
The West Ridge stable of running backs, led by Kaleb McClain, and receiver Cale Bryant hope to take advantage of mismatches.
“The option that we run gives (the Patriots) something to work on if they haven’t seen it all year,” Hilton said. “We’ll see early what they’ve prepared for and it doesn’t take long to see where we need to attack. We’re still going to need plays in the passing game.”
SECONDARY TO BE TESTED
Jefferson County starting signal- caller Izaiah Hall offers a test for the youthful Wolves secondary.
“(Hall) can sling it and when he gets outside the pocket, he’s not looking to run it. (Hall) is looking to make a play down the field,” Hilton noted. “It’s going to be a challenge for our secondary and a challenge for our defensive line to stay in their rush lanes.
“If I was them, I’d test the secondary, but we’re going to play some more kids back there because we’ve found some depth and rotate in.”
The Patriots have been using a two- quarterback system, switching out Hall with backup Jace Dobbins as a complement to Omarian Mills in the ground game.
“They’ve recently been playing both of them,” Hilton said. “That gives them another look and they have a couple of really good running backs.”