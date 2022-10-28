©CGP_102122_West Ridge @ TN High_0084.jpeg

West Ridge’s Carter Osborne (42) runs with the ball during last week’s 29-12 win over Tennessee High at the Stone Castle in Bristol, Tenn.

 Cheryl Gray

The door to the playoffs is still open for the West Ridge football team, albeit only slightly ajar.

The Wolves (4-5, 1-3) face a massive Region 1-6A road trip to Dumplin Valley on Friday to take on Jefferson County (6-3, 2-2).

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

