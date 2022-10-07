The West Ridge football team will look to nab a third straight victory when it meets non-region foe David Crockett on Friday at 7 p.m. in Blountville.
The Wolves (3-3) won last year’s matchup in Jonesborough in dominant fashion 24-6. This year, it’s going to be a totally different story.
“I think we’re pretty even with (Crockett),” West Ridge coach Justin Hilton said. “They’ve probably got some more explosive playmakers than we do, but we might be better at the line of scrimmage. It’ll be interesting to see how it plays out.”
“West Ridge is a very physical football team,” Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “They don’t run the same offense that we do, but they’re a lot like us in that they rely on the running game. They’ll go a little bit of tempo when they’re on offense.”
WOLVES OFFENSE VS. PIONEERS DEFENSE
Since the Dobyns-Bennett game, the Wolves have put in more and more plays for an option offense, which has led to the recent success.
The Pioneers (3-4) are much better defensively than either Cherokee or William Blount, but Hilton believes that his youthful squad can still have success.
“Crockett is ultra-aggressive and they blitz all the time,” Hilton said. “They can get to us with those two big defensive tackles. We’re going to try to counter that with our option game.
“That’s been part of the success in the winning streak because we’ve found Chase Gill and Drew Odum, who have been big helps.”
West Ridge quarterback Trey Frazier has been progressing nicely with his decision making, according to Hilton. The 6-foot-3 sophomore also has the ability to pull back and throw the ball with velocity.
Usual suspects Kaleb McClain and Cale Bryant will be looked at as the main options in several different capacities.
“Those two are pretty consistent, but at some point, somebody is going to have to make an explosive play downfield in the passing game,” Hilton said. “We’re going to see a lot of zero-coverage and a lot of blitzes from their outside linebackers. We’re also going to see some stunts and crashes from their defensive line.”
Chandley’s aggressive style on defense could lead to some big plays for the Wolves, but the game is likely to boil down to a power vs. power storyline.
“It’s assignment football when you’re playing a team like West Ridge,” Chandley said. “You have to read your key. When you’re playing teams that run option and veer stuff, if defenses start to have bad eyes, that’s when those offenses start to roll.”
PIONEERS OFFENSE VS. WOLVES DEFENSE
After some early season injuries and frustrations during the three-game losing streak, West Ridge is starting to get more players back on defense.
Hilton’s crew at one point was down five players from the projected starters, but it has since built back up to 10.
“Our defensive line played well last week, but we will be giving up some size in the defensive line,” Hilton said. “Our two ends — Jesse Barnes and Carter Sanderson — have really improved. We got Carter Osborne back for this week, so that gives us some depth. We got our safety back for this week (Emilio Hogate), who had broken his collarbone before the season in a scrimmage against Elizabethton.”
Jaevon Emile had a big game on homecoming night for the Pioneers, scoring four times. He should get the brunt of the carries.
Quarterback Jake Fox will need to take advantage of opportunities when they are presented in the passing game because the West Ridge defense has been stingy the last few games against the run.
“West Ridge’s defense does a fantastic job of changing it up from play to play,” Chandley said. “If we come out and execute, then there’s plays that’s we can make offensively. We haven’t had the offensive output that we wanted the last five weeks, but last week was better and we have to build on last week.”
SPECIAL TEAMS
A big factor in this matchup previously was the kicking game, namely West Ridge’s Eli Iacino. He’s since graduated, but a punt that pinned Crockett at its own 1-yard line last year was a big play.
The Wolves also had a field goal last year in the pouring rain that capped a drive before halftime that was a big swing in momentum.
“The biggest difference for us in terms of special teams was that last year when Eli kicked it in the end zone, the coverage didn’t have to be all the time,” Hilton said.
“This year, we’re forcing our guys to stay in their lanes and get down there to cover the kicks. Our special teams were not very good the first two or three weeks, but I feel like they’ve gotten better.”