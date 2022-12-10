GATE CITY — Wade Witcher couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first half of West Ridge’s boys basketball game at Gate City on Saturday.
Once he started hitting shots late in the second half, he took over. Witcher scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to a 64-58 victory over the Blue Devils.
“I just had to settle in and trust my teammates,” Witcher said. “Both teams were running 2-3 zones, so it was slow-paced game without a lot of runouts. We just had to settle in, make passes, break down the defense and get points when we could.”
It was a nip-and-tuck, one-possession game throughout until the Wolves (7-2) finally got some margin at the end. Point guard Avery Horne scored 14 points and Houston Sherfey had 12, all from behind the 3-point line.
Sherfey was one of the players West Ridge coach John Dyer mentioned who spurred the team to victory.
“It was a hard-fought win. Gate City is good and 3 (Eli McMuray) and 23 (Gunner Garrett) can play with anybody,” Dyer said. “When you win here, you have to be excited because it’s one tough place to play.
“Houston Sherfey, I’m so proud of him. He made those big shots, but he also played his guts out. Chase Gill came in and gave us some good minutes at point guard. Without those two guys, it would’ve been hard to win today.”
The Blue Devils (1-2) gave the Wolves all they could handle most of the contest. Gate City led 10-7 at the end of one quarter, trailed 25-23 at the half and was down only one, 40-39, heading into the final quarter.
McMurray and Garrett each sank five 3-point shots. McMurray posted a game-high 24 points and Garrett finished with 22.
West Ridge simply made more shots at the end.
“I thought we battled and played hard. None of our mistakes were from a lack of effort, so I can live with that,” Gate City coach John-Reed Barnes said. “We have to keep it perspective this is our third game and their ninth. That showed with some little things. The different between winning and losing is tight. It’s the culmination of a lot of little things.
“We saw some shots go in, but some others not go in. We’ve got to get to the rim a little quicker instead of settling for the outside shot. A hard-fought game, but the Witcher kid was the difference in the fourth quarter. He made some big shots and all his foul shots.”
LADY DEVILS START FAST
The Lady Devils (3-0) got off to a roaring start with the first eight points of the game and never trailed in a 54-37 win over the Lady Wolves (6-6).
Gate City took a 14-3 lead at the end of one quarter, but West Ridge closed to 25-20 at the half. The lead was three late in the third quarter before 11 straight Lady Blue Devils points ended the threat.
Lexi Ervin knocked down four 3-point shots and scored a game-high 16 points. Makayla Bays had nine points and 13 rebounds, Addie Gibson also had nine points and Braylin Steele finished with eight.
But on defense was where they set the tone.
“We did what we had to do early,” Gate City coach Kelly Houseright said. “Defensively, we were active with our hands, getting up and down the floor and causing some havoc. We did a good job putting pressure against their post players.
“Then in the halfcourt against their long zone, we did a good job of moving the ball and getting the shots we wanted.
"We aren’t going to see many teams with their size in our conference," she added.
Lily Bates scored 10 points to lead West Ridge and Allie Reilly added nine.
It has been an up-and-down season so far for West Ridge, as illustrated by the past five days. The Lady Wolves were blown out by Elizabethton on Tuesday, scored a big road win at Sullivan East on Friday and then had the loss to Gate City on Saturday.
“We came out flat. It was a quick turnaround from last night, but that’s no excuse. We should have come out ready to play,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We spent so much energy on the comeback.
"We’re on a roller coaster at the moment. We have to stay the course, trust the process and hope it gets us ready for conference play.”