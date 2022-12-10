GATE CITY — Wade Witcher couldn’t get a shot to fall in the first half of West Ridge’s boys basketball game at Gate City on Saturday.

Once he started hitting shots late in the second half, he took over. Witcher scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter to lift the Wolves to a 64-58 victory over the Blue Devils.

