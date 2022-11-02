BRISTOL, Va. — Wise Central strung together a total team effort to upset powerhouse Union for the boys title at Wednesday’s VHSL Region 2D cross country championships at Sugar Hollow Park.
With four of the top-seven finishers, the Warriors edged the four-time defending champion Bears 33-35 for the team title. Lee High, joined Wise Central and Union in qualifying for next week’s state meet in Salem, finishing third with 107 points.
Wise Central coach Brian Mills was emotional when talking about his team, led by Tyler Kiser and Patton Shortt’s third and fourth-place finishes. Luke Collie was sixth, Jesse Greear seventh and Tanner Kiser 13th to accumulate the needed finishes. Mills mentioned the significance of beating a Union program that has won two of the last three VHSL state championships.
“The only reason we’re where we’re at is because Union set such a standard,” Mills said. “I told our boys that we’re either going to run second to them or man up. I give them all the credit in the world because these boys worked extremely hard.
“We had a wake-up call early, and this is the first time all season we’ve been completely healthy. I told them that something good would happen at the end of the season if they just believed. All the credit to Union, but this is so gratifying because this is something our boys have worked so hard for.”
Union still had the top-two finishers with individual champion Dorian Almer getting around the course in 17:03, nine seconds ahead of teammate Chad Douglas. It was the fourth straight year a Union boy won the individual title and a personal improvement for Almer by over a minute from last year’s time.
“Every year we’ve been pushing our hardest to be the best,” said Almer, who topped his 18:06 finish in 2021. “We usually have that one guy up there working hard. I was pretty motivated after my teammate last year (Ben Hersel) beat me. It was up to me this year.”
He had a pretty smooth effort other than nearly falling in the wooded area when he tripped over some tree roots.
“Those roots are pretty bad. My spikes got caught up in them,” he said. “Other than that, it was a pretty smooth run. As a team, we’ve just got to work hard, go to state and go for it.”
Ninth-place Ean Schenck, Matthew Blanton in 11th and Brayden Wharton in 12th added to the Union total.
Five runners qualified as individuals led by fifth-place Zackary Poe from John Battle. Other individual qualifiers were Gamble Stevens and Gage Coleman from Virginia High, Ian Rhudy from Tazewell and Jacob White from Graham.
GIRLS COMPETITION
There was a slight upset on the girls side as John Battle captured a 40-44 win over two-time defending region champion Virginia High.
The Lady Trojans placed five runners in the top 16 including Jayden Sisk in seventh and Kendall Jarvis in eighth. Wise Central also qualified for state, finishing third with 57 points.
John Battle coach Whitney Ball talked about the latest chapter in the season-long battle between the three programs.
“Our goal was to make it to state as one of the top-three teams,” Ball said. “There is somebody dominant most years, but this year it’s been all over the place in a good way. That makes us work harder.
“Our girls ran their best times today on this course and for most of them, their all-time best times. They wanted it, worked hard and went after it today.”
Myra Kariuki and Lucy Tester in fourth and fifth paced the Lady Bearcats' efforts.
Up front, Tazewell sophomore Abigail Rhudy ran an 18:40 to repeat as individual champion and finish nearly a minute ahead of Wise Central senior Lydia Slemp (19:34).
Rhudy’s effort was 75 seconds faster than her 2021 time. Feeling relaxed, she was surprised at how fast she had gone.
“I’ve tried to not be so nervous and let things get in my head so much,” she said. “I’ve gotten better and faster, but I didn’t expect to get a sub-19 this year. When it happened, I just thought that I could keep pushing and doing better. I’m going to do what I can at the state next week, and hopefully it works out well.”
Rhudy and third-place Lauren Keene from Tazewell headlined the individual qualifiers. Others were Savana Parsons and Natalia Labroda-Alvarez from Lee and Hannah Mullins from Union.