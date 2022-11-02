BRISTOL, Va. — Wise Central strung together a total team effort to upset powerhouse Union for the boys title at Wednesday’s VHSL Region 2D cross country championships at Sugar Hollow Park.

With four of the top-seven finishers, the Warriors edged the four-time defending champion Bears 33-35 for the team title. Lee High, joined Wise Central and Union in qualifying for next week’s state meet in Salem, finishing third with 107 points.

