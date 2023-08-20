NORTON — Entering the second year of his second stint at Wise Central, football coach Jason Mullins is optimistic about his squad.
The Warriors ended the season at 4-7 following a playoff loss at eventual VHSL Class 2 champion Graham. Five of the team’s seven defeats, however, ended within a score deciding it.
“We’ve got a lot of potential, but we also have a lot of unknowns,” Mullins said. “We’ve got to see what they can do on Friday nights. I’ve been impressed with what they’ve been able to do so far in practice, though.”
HAGGINS IN THE HOUSE
Senior transfer quarterback Sensire Haggins hails from Baltimore and mainly played wide receiver and defensive back at his previous stop.
Mullins is quite confident that his new dual-threat signal-caller will make a world of difference.
“I had actually been after his cousin (Lavant Calvent) all last year to play as a freshman and Sensire came in late,” Mullins said. “After I got done with track, I came out to some of his workouts and I realized he was pretty athletic.
“So far, he’s taken to our offense and he feels pretty comfortable in it,” the coach added. “I really do think he can do it and it’ll help us to have somebody that’s actually been in the fire.”
Having three returning starters along the offensive line is going to help out as well.
“Austin Clevinger is at guard, Marshall Dingus is at tackle and then Noah Trent played guard and tackle for us last year,” Mullins said. “There’s even a game or two last year that (Trout) helped us out at center last year.”
On the defensive side of the ball, guys like basketball standout Ethan Collins are being relied upon heavily in the secondary and freshman London Horne is likely to see a lot of playing time as a corner as well.
“(Horne) does not play like a freshman and he is aggressive,” Mullins said. “Ethan can jump and go get that football, let me tell you.”
Junior linebacker Jude Davis anchors the defense as one of the top returning players at the position in the area.
DON’T SLEEP ON DINGUS
“Marshall Dingus is a kid that’s going to come into his own this year,” Mullins said. “He’s 6-foot-4 and probably 260 or 270 and goes to every leadership conference that they offer. He’s going to be a great leader and is just a super kid.
“He’s got great footwork because he plays tennis, which really isn’t typical for a kid his size,” Mullins added.
THE NAME OF THE GAME
Special teams is an area that Mullins is also high on, now that freshman Oluwatimileyin Daniel Babatunde is coming over from the soccer team.
“I’m going to let him kick because I just want people to try to pronounce his name,” the coach said. “His middle name is Daniel and we all call him that. He’s Nigerian and he played soccer in middle school.
“In one of our scrimmages, we scored seven touchdowns and he made six of the extra points,” Mullins added, “so he’s going to be all right.”