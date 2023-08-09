CASTLEWOOD — It’s been a while since Castlewood senior Forrest McConnell has played the wide receiver position.
Seventh grade, to be exact.
He wasn’t demoted from the starting quarterback job by any means. But moving him to wide receiver adds another weapon to the Blue Devils’ spread offense.
“I’m still trying, but I’m picking it up,” McConnell said of his new role. “About three practices in, I started getting my routes down and getting my timing on with (quarterback Brayden Houchins).”
And McConnell could still line up at quarterback any time, depending on the situation and the opposing team’s personnel.
SLING IT
McConnell started his junior year by throwing for 235 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for another in Castlewood’s 49-20 win at North Greene, his first game under coach Bubba Edwards’ new offensive scheme.
“It was a big change from what we used to have (offensively),” McConnell recalled.
The Blue Devils’ single game passing record eventually belonged to him as well, until Houchins eclipsed the mark himself later.
McConnell, much like previous years, won’t take many plays off as he returns to his starting safety position.
Having also played basketball and baseball for the Blue Devils, with the intent to run track next spring, McConnell is one of just three seniors on Castlewood’s football roster. The other two are receivers Xavier Sanders and Lucas Cress.
“All three of us have to step up and be leaders and show some of these newer guys how to play because we’re going to use them,” McConnell said. “We’ll have to.”
GOT TO FINISH
Castlewood couldn’t replicate its opening success at North Greene, dropping a 34-31 decision at home to Honaker before a 16-13 defeat at conference rival Thomas Walker the following two weeks. The Blue Devils ended the year 1-9.
According to McConnell, the Blue Devils are waiting until they’re tired in practice to work on their red-zone offense and defense — in hopes of finishing those close games.
“We just can’t get down on ourselves,” McConnell said. “After we lost that heartbreaker to Honaker, I think everybody got down in the dumps and we didn’t perform like we should have. We need to keep our heads level and keep going.”
The Blue Devils seek their first winning season and VHSL playoff berth since the 2020-21 campaign this fall. They’ll open the year at home Aug. 25 against North Greene.