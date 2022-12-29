BRISTOL, Tenn. — The trip from Fort Lauderdale, including a flight to Charlotte and then a drive into Bristol, is no hop, skip and a jump. But so far, it looks like the journey may be a good thing for the Westminster Academy basketball team.
Westminster relied on its terrific length to get to the rim offensively and clog the lanes defensively, helping the Lions ease to an 80-69 win over previously unbeaten Christ School (N.C.) in second-round play Thursday night of the 39th annual Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall.
The Lions, who led by a 43-26 count at halftime, shot a toasty 63.8% from the floor all told, limiting Christ School to just 39.3% shooting on the other end.
The Florida team advances to Friday’s 8 p.m. semifinal against North Mecklenburg, which defeated Webb School of Knoxville 59-50 in Thursday night’s final game.
After allowing a 19-point lead in the second half shrink to four points, the Lions (7-2) righted their ship with fastbreak basketball and a pair of 3-point jumpers from Alex Lloyd, quickly regaining an 80-59 advantage after the Greenies (16-1) had gotten to within 57-53 in the first minute of the fourth quarter.
The 6-foot-3 Lloyd connected on 9 of 12 floor attempts to lead all scorers with 25 points. The sophomore guard made 4 of 8 shots from beyond the arc.
“We just picked up our intensity on defense and tried to run the floor,” Lloyd said. “And we realized we had some bad possessions (as Christ School outscored the Lions 24-12 in the third quarter), so we decided we needed to get as a team moving more.”
Lloyd received terrific support, with 6-foot-7 D.J. Wimbley contributing 18 points, 6-foot-8 Alexander Costanza netting 15 and 6-foot-9 Jaylen Carey adding 10.
Christ School, of Arden, North Carolina, fell in love with the 3-point shot in the first half and dug itself a hole from which it could not escape.
The Greenies, down a couple of boys due to a death in the family of one of their players, finished the game 10 of 27 from 3-point range. They also had three players foul out, including top-notch options such as Emmanuel Richards and 6-foot-10 Anthony Robinson, who was finished in the third quarter.
Richards finished with 13 points to back the team-high game of Jamari Briggs, who scored 23 points. Keenan Wilkins tossed in 15 for the Greenies.