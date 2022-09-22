©CGP_092222_Dobyns Bennett @ West Ridge_0479.jpeg

The West Ridge Lady Wolves, including Parker Fischer (6), Madison Haynie (2), Rylee Haynie (5) and libero Kari Wilson celebrate during Thursday’s Big 5 win over Dobyns-Bennett at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

 Cheryl Gray

BLOUNTVILLE — What a week it’s been for the West Ridge volleyball team.

Following a road sweep of Big 5-leading Science Hill a couple of days ago, the Lady Wolves came back Thursday to beat conference rival Dobyns-Bennett 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you