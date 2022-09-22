The West Ridge Lady Wolves, including Parker Fischer (6), Madison Haynie (2), Rylee Haynie (5) and libero Kari Wilson celebrate during Thursday’s Big 5 win over Dobyns-Bennett at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
BLOUNTVILLE — What a week it’s been for the West Ridge volleyball team.
Following a road sweep of Big 5-leading Science Hill a couple of days ago, the Lady Wolves came back Thursday to beat conference rival Dobyns-Bennett 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-16 at the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex.
“It was a big week and it was one of those where we talked about being able to challenge ourselves,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “We knew it was going to be a big week because we were playing the two best teams in the conference back to back. We put a challenge out there to ourselves to come out and play well.”
The Lady Wolves, who opened Big 5 play 1-3, pulled into a tie for second place in the league standings. By virtue of sets won, however, D-B will still be the second seed in the District 1-AAA tournament.
“To win out the back half of the conference schedule is really great,” Kemp said. “We saw the potential early on and a lot of the early stumbles were because of lack of experience.”
Rylee Haynie again came up big for West Ridge, tallying 13 kills. Casey Wampler had 12 and Madison Haynie 11, and Wampler also came up with 15 digs. Faith Wilson supplied 45 assists.
On the defensive side, Molle Cutshall led the way with 17 digs, Laynie Jordan notched 15 and Kari Wilson had 14.
“(Molle) came in and she was all over the place playing defense,” Kemp said.
The Lady Indians had a tough time finding offense started until the third set. The Tribe jumped out to an early 9-2 then held off a late West Ridge charge that closed the gap to three points.
“The difference for us tonight was that we’re missing two starters,” D-B coach Kayce Green said. “Aly Hostler tore her ACL and Inari Phillips rolled her ankle. When we did what we were supposed to, we scored big time. That really showed in the third set. We were out of position a lot and I think that’s because of some of the new people that came in. ”
D-B got a productive night from Riley Brandon, who recorded 12 kills and 15 digs. Dakota Vaiese finished with 28 assists and 17 digs.
Senior libero Rachel Falin powered the defense with 24 digs and Karley Wilson finished with 10.
Jordan Guthrie, who in Phillips’ absence absorbed the brunt of the work in the middle, had seven blocks and four kills.