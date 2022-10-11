MORRISTOWN — West Ridge’s volleyball team was howling all the way back to Blountville after a sweep of Morristown West on Tuesday in the Region 1-AAA championship match at Morristown East’s Isenberg-Siler Gymnasium.
The 25-19, 25-19, 25-22 victory secured the first regional title in any sport in the school's short history.
“It’s an honor to win the first one,” Lady Wolves coach Logan Kemp said. “This all goes back to how hard these girls are working, putting in a lot of time and effort.
“From the first day, they came in and we only had two seniors. They’ve done a great job of leadership throughout the season and the others have done a great job of gaining experience.”
The Lady Wolves (24-10) will play a home sectional game on Thursday against either Maryville or Heritage from Region 2-AAA.
“Any chance that you get to play at home is a great opportunity,” Kemp said. “Being able to play at home in a sectional game makes it even more special. I’m excited for these girls to be able to experience it.”
West Ridge fell behind early in the first set, but Madison Haynie and Parker Fischer bailed out their team with good offensive play.
The Lady Wolves faltered again when trying to close out the match in the third set, falling behind 17-14 after surrendering a 10-7 lead.
Following a quick timeout, the Lady Wolves responded with five of the next six points to take back control.
“That was really a quick reminder of confidence on our end,” Kemp said. “A couple of things didn’t go our way and we were making some mistakes down the stretch. We just needed a second to remind ourselves to trust the process and believe in each other.”
If there was an MVP award to be handed out on Tuesday, it would’ve gone to Rylee Haynie. She came alive over the final two sets to help close it out and, fittingly, had the final kills in both the second and third games.
“She led the team in kills and I can’t say enough about the efficiency there,” Kemp said. “Her and Parker both only had one hitting error apiece. Those two were great and our outsides were good, too, being able to put the ball down in critical situations.”
Rylee Haynie finished with 12 kills and sister Madison Haynie had 10. Fischer added seven.
Faith Wilson dished out 31 assists and 11 digs for West Ridge. Libero Kari Wilson picked up 21 digs and Laynie Jordan contributed 10 digs to the defensive effort.