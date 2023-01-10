BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge endured punch after punch from Daniel Boone in Tuesday’s Big 5 Conference basketball game, but the Wolves were still standing at the end.
West Ridge earned its first league win of the year by copping a turbulent 76-67 decision over the Trailblazers. Five players reached double figures for the Wolves (11-7, 1-1).
“That was just a great Big 5 basketball game,” West Ridge coach John Dyer said. “It was an all-out rock fight and you’ve got to be tough every second. We were down 27-22 and I felt like we were going to separate, but we took a timeout and from then on, we played really tough.”
Senior guard Wade Witcher netted 18 points — nine in the fourth quarter — to show the way for the Wolves. Houston Sherfey (15), Avery Horne (14), Dawson Arnold (13) and Will Harris (12) completed a high-scoring quintet.
“Houston Sherfey was the player of the game,” Dyer said. “He took a big charge late and he did a great job on (Peyton Long).”
Boone senior guard Jamar Livingston fired up a game-high 27 points before fouling out with 6:27 left in the game. Livingston was going in for a layup that would’ve cut the deficit to single digits but was whistled for an offensive player control foul.
That sent Livingston to the pine for the rest of the night on a play that saw Boone coach Chris Brown draw a technical. The episode seemed to ignite a fire under the ‘Blazers (7-11, 1-1), who cut their deficit to four points.
Tim McGonigle came off the Boone bench to score 13 points, Long added 12 and Henry Hamlin had 10. All of Long’s points — on 3-of-4 shooting from 3-point range and a trio of foul shots — came after Livingston’s exit.
“We know what kind of kids we have and it was my fault for getting a technical,” Brown said. “We all got frustrated. My kids played a tough game and they hit a lot of tough shots, but I give a lot of credit to West Ridge.”
The teams combined to shoot 51 free throws and 31 fouls were called in the second half. West Ridge shot 26-for-30 from the field. Boone went 22-for-54.
LADY ‘BLAZERS RALLY
A staggering 30 turnovers hampered the Lady Wolves in a 58-38 loss at home.
After trailing 32-26 in the third quarter, Daniel Boone (14-4, 2-0) scored 32 of the final 38 points in grabbing share of the Big 5 lead with David Crockett.
“I challenged the girls to turn it up on defense,” Lady Trailblazers coach Justin Humphries said. “When our defense is cranked up, our offense gets rolling and we get easy shots. I said it was now or never.”
Boone’s Kyleigh Bacon scored 18 of her game-high 20 points in the second half. Freshman sensation Andrea Flores added 18.
“I challenged Kyleigh at halftime for sure,” Humphries said. “She definitely heard from me. She doesn’t back down from the bigs and she guarded (Lilly) Bates for most of the night when she was in.”
The Lady Wolves (9-10, 1-1) committed 16 turnovers in the second half while attempting 17 shots. Alexis Hood showed the way with 14 points and Allie Reilly scored 10.
“I hate the score because it was a much closer ballgame than it indicates,” West Ridge coach Kristi Walling said. “We just lost our heads in the fourth quarter. It’s the same broken record with the turnovers.”