Sawyer Tate

West Ridge senior wide receiver Sawyer Tate began playing for coach Justin Hilton when both were at Sullivan South.

 By Tanner Cook/tcook@sixriversmedia.com

BLOUNTVILLE — Sawyer Tate better get used to not having much of a break this football season.

The West Ridge senior will be looked to as being a contributor in all three facets of the game, starting as a wide receiver, a cornerback and also the long snapper.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Recommended for you