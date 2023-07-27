BLOUNTVILLE — Sawyer Tate better get used to not having much of a break this football season.
The West Ridge senior will be looked to as being a contributor in all three facets of the game, starting as a wide receiver, a cornerback and also the long snapper.
He’s the modern-day version of the “60-minute man.”
“Sawyer actually played for me (at Sullivan South) before we got here to West Ridge as a freshman,” third-year West Ridge football coach Justin Hilton said. “Sawyer has played a lot of football for us and he’s been a leader. He’s really trying to set the culture in the building along with the rest of our team this year.
“He’s going to be on the field all the time and he’s one of those guys you can count on.”
Tate is one of the few major contributors left over from the 2021 squad that made the second round of the Class 6A playoffs in the Wolves’ first season.
The program has come quite a ways in nearly three years and Tate has been there for almost all of it.
“We started off pretty strong that first year and last year was difficult because we didn’t play up to our expectations,” Tate said. “We’re hoping to have a strong season this year like we did in the first year.”
Being one of the 16 seniors on the squad and being a returning captain, Tate is going to be counted upon to be in a major leadership role. No problem for him, though, as he’s already heavily involved in some of the school’s leadership programs.
“Sawyer is one of those guys that I can talk to in a mature way and he can deliver that message to the team,” Hilton said. “Sawyer has been playing a lot of cornerback this year after starting as a strong safety as a sophomore and then moving down to outside linebacker last year.
“He’s long and rangy being 6-foot-2, so that helps with some size and he’s a do-it-all guy on defense.”
Tate and his starting quarterback — junior Trey Frazier — have been through the youth programs together. Tate played quarterback in his youth days and Frazier was his backup.
“Trey is a great quarterback with a strong arm,” Tate said. “We’ve got a great line up front, too, that can protect (Frazier).”
Though Tate has been a steady presence for Hilton’s football team, his claim to fame is hitting the game-winning shot against Science Hill last season in basketball.
He stole the ball at midcourt and then hurried down for a layup as the horn sounded to give West Ridge its first win over the Hilltoppers.
The dynamic coaching styles of Hilton and hardwood coach John Dyer are sometimes stark in contrast, but both are passionate about the games they love and the kids they coach.
“Coach Hilton is a little bit more fast-paced, but Dyer gets on us more,” Tate said. “It’s hard work either way and they put us through it. I know I’m better having played for both.”