BLOUNTVILLE — Pack your bags, West Ridge volleyball fans: you’re going to Murfreesboro.

The Lady Wolves emphatically swept Heritage in Thursday’s Class AAA sectional match inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.

