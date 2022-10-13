BLOUNTVILLE — Pack your bags, West Ridge volleyball fans: you’re going to Murfreesboro.
The Lady Wolves emphatically swept Heritage in Thursday’s Class AAA sectional match inside the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex 25-18, 25-23, 25-14.
With the win, the Lady Wolves become the first West Ridge team to qualify for the state tournament in any sport.
“For us to be the first team to win a region championship and to be the first team to make it to a state tournament feels amazing,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said.
The weapon of choice for the Lady Wolves (25-10) was the ace and they racked up a whopping 13 of them. And fittingly enough, the match ended on a Kari Wilson ace that sent the gym into a frenzy.
“That felt so good,” Wilson said. “It was really a shocking feeling when I hit the ace for the last point. It was one of the best feelings.”
West Ridge — which was playing without senior Parker Fischer due to an ankle injury — got a big night from Casey Wampler. She finished with a double-double of 15 kills and 16 digs while racking up four aces, all of which came in the second set.
“All across the board, Casey showed up and came ready to work,” Kemp said. “Hats off to all of our outside hitters because they all stepped up big time.”
Madison Haynie also had a solid night for West Ridge, notching 10 kills. Faith Wilson handed out 29 assists while libero Kari Wilson spearheaded the defense with 18 digs and four aces.
For a stretch late in the second set, the Lady Mountaineers (25-9) were getting back into the game thanks to big outside hitters Hannah and Haley Harnichar, but a serve error halted the run.
For Kemp, having previously been at Sullivan Central and dealt with years of frustration, getting to the big dance is a monster achievement.
“I’m just excited for the girls,” Kemp said. “We talked about it all season, but being able to follow through and believe in ourselves, believe in the system and believe in what we’re doing is so fulfilling.
“People thought this was going to be a down year for us because we went from 10 seniors last year to two seniors this year.”
And for a season that has been filled with ups and downs, the Lady Wolves certainly hit their stride at the right time.
“We came out that last month or so and started bonding,” Kari Wilson said. “We have a lot of positive energy and we believe in each other. Our team runs off that energy and I think that’s why we played so well this last bit.”
Tennessee High 3, Gibbs 0
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Lady Vikings (32-6) will be returning to state for the first time since 2017 as they made quick work of Gibbs in Thursday’s Class AA sectional inside Viking Hall 25-16, 25-18, 25-18.
It will be the fifth state tournament appearance in program history and the first as a Class AA school.
“We are a different team when we play at home,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “We’re 18-1 at home in the last two years. They pride themselves on playing in front of the community, fans and friends. It brings out a little bit of a higher level of volleyball for them.”
Senior Kira Adams led a balanced offense with nine kills while Marley Johns, Sophie Meade and Madison Blair each added six.
“Our middles really stepped up tonight,” Johnson said. “Marley and Kira both had big games. Gibbs struggled with their middle defense and both of our middles were putting the ball down.”
Bree Adams dished out 29 assists while Sydnee Pendland picked up 11 digs to lead the defense.
“Our freshman setter Bree Adams is just coming in there and being a boss,” Johnson said. “She has no fear and now she’s a setter that’s taken us to the state tournament. Sydnee played great and it’s really hard to find holes back there when she’s playing well.”