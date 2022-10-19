MURFREESBORO — A storybook season came to an end for the West Ridge volleyball team on Wednesday in the Class AAA tournament at Rockvale in a four-set loss to Maryville 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18.

The Lady Wolves finished with an overall record of 25-12 and became the first team from the new Sullivan County school to ever qualify for a state tournament.

