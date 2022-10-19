MURFREESBORO — A storybook season came to an end for the West Ridge volleyball team on Wednesday in the Class AAA tournament at Rockvale in a four-set loss to Maryville 19-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18.
The Lady Wolves finished with an overall record of 25-12 and became the first team from the new Sullivan County school to ever qualify for a state tournament.
“I’m extremely proud of our girls, especially being a second-year program,” West Ridge coach Logan Kemp said. “Last year, we were one game short and this year, we made it. To see the way that this team got better as the season progressed was awesome.”
Casey Wampler led the way for West Ridge with a double-double of 13 kills and 11 digs while Rylee Haynie had 11 kills.
Faith Wilson also had a double-double of 32 assists and 12 digs while Kari Wilson had 18 digs to lead the defense.
West Ridge again had a tough time staying out of its own way, piling up 25 hitting errors and a hitting percentage of .081.
“Maryville is a great team, and great teams make you make mistakes,” Kemp said. “Early on, we made a few mistakes and got behind. With volleyball being a game of momentum, it’s really hard to overcome some deficits. I’m really proud of the girls for fighting back and keeping it close when it could’ve been like the last set yesterday (against Brentwood).”
McKensi Smith and Parker Fischer are the only two seniors for West Ridge, and there are nine juniors on the roster, so the experience of going to the big dance with a lot of underclassmen is invaluable for Kemp’s crew.
“Our two seniors took on a major leadership role this year and did a really great job,” Kemp said. “Being able to have those underclassmen get that experience of making it to the state tournament will really help us out for next year.”
Tennessee High 3, Lexington 1
After dropping the first set, the Lady Vikings fought back in Wednesday’s Class AA elimination contest to advance to another do-or-die match on Thursday.
The Lady Vikings (33-7) won 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16. It is the first win for Tennessee High at the state tournament since 2001.
“We were up like 23-15 and lost the opening set, but tonight was all about recovery,” Tennessee High coach Mary Johnson said. “We weren’t about making the same mistake twice or hitting the panic button. We lost our composure in that first set, but after that, we had a very strong mindset.
“We continued attacking instead of playing back on our heels like we did yesterday.”
Madison Blair spearheaded the attack for the Lady Vikings with a double-double of 17 kills and 11 digs while Bree Adams had 43 assists and 14 digs for a double-double.
Marley Johns contributed 10 kills, and Sophie Meade tallied seven kills and 17 digs. Kira Adams finished with nine kills.
Sydnee Pendland had an outstanding night on defense, picking up 31 digs.
“The whole front row had a great night,” Johnson said. “Every one of the five had a great night. When we have all five of them attacking, that really helps us out because we have options.”
The Lady Vikings will face Dyer County at 1 p.m. back at Siegel. If Tennessee High wins, it will play another elimination match at 6 p.m. against either Signal Mountain or Greeneville.