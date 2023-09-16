Luke Mussard

At the annual Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational at EP “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville (Ky.) on Saturday, Dobyns-Bennett senior Mussard lowered his own cross country 5-kilometer school record by covering the rolling course in 14:47.7.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dobyns-Bennett senior star cross country runner Luke Mussard bounced back in a big way on Saturday after a lackluster performance last week.

At the annual Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational at EP “Tom” Sawyer State Park, Mussard lowered his own cross country 5-kilometer school record by covering the rolling course in 14:47.7, beating his previous mark by seven seconds from last year.

