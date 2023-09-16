At the annual Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational at EP “Tom” Sawyer State Park in Louisville (Ky.) on Saturday, Dobyns-Bennett senior Mussard lowered his own cross country 5-kilometer school record by covering the rolling course in 14:47.7.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dobyns-Bennett senior star cross country runner Luke Mussard bounced back in a big way on Saturday after a lackluster performance last week.
At the annual Trinity/Valkyrie Invitational at EP “Tom” Sawyer State Park, Mussard lowered his own cross country 5-kilometer school record by covering the rolling course in 14:47.7, beating his previous mark by seven seconds from last year.
Mussard was three seconds off of Adam Barnard’s all-time Northeast Tennessee best of 14:44.0 from the 2014 Nike Southeast regional when he was running for Daniel Boone.
He finished third in the seeded division, six seconds off of Floyd Central (Ky.) low-stick Will Conway (14:41.2).
The Indians finished 18th in a loaded field of 31 teams with 465 points.
Caleb Hagood was the next runner across the line for the Tribe in 112th, running 16:46.8.
In the girls seeded division, Daniel Boone finished sixth overall out of 24 teams with 248 points. The Lady Trailblazers were led by sophomore Sadie Honeycutt’s massive personal best of 18:41.9, which is one minute and 44 seconds better than her previous best. Freshman Mahri Layne also had a big day, running 19:10.5 and finishing 31st.
The Lady Indians were 17th overall, led by Sarah Siner’s run to 53rd with a time of 19:38.9.
The Daniel Boone boys won the varsity division with 110 points, led by Fisher Battel’s sixth-place showing (16:15.1).
BETSY GOES WEST
IRVINE, Calif. — Making a long venture to the West Coast for the prestigious 42nd Woodbridge Invitational on Friday, Elizabethton placed 10th in the White “B” division.
Senior Riley Vernon covered the lightning fast 3-mile course in 16:11.0 and placed 17th overall. Max Garner was the next Cyclone to cross the line, running 16:27.0.
Landon Pretre of Menlo School (Atherton, Calif) had the fastest time of the day, traversing the course in 14:46.4.
WALKER’S RUN
MARION, Va. — Wise Central’s boys showed out at the 52nd Walker’s Run at Hungry Mother Park, led by Tyler Kiser’s win as he covered the historic 3-mile course in 17:17.5. The Warriors — defending VHSL Class 2 champs — tallied 59 points to beat out Wolf Hills Home School of Abingdon (75).
Abingdon’s girls — defending VHSL Class 3 champions — won the team title with 46 points and were led by Amanda Ferrante’s win in 19:33.7.