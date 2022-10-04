KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett coach Joey Christian emphasizes to his players to enjoy playing football because they never know when it might be their last game.
That's hit home with starting center Carson Christian, the coach’s son, a senior who is currently sidelined with a knee injury suffered in the Greeneville game.
Hopes are Carson will be back by the end of the season, but father and son have been savoring every moment to this point.
“It’s been fantastic. I mean, being able to play with my dad for my last year, it’s been exciting,” Carson said. “The first five wins were great and then the nail-biter against Greenville. You can’t ask for anything better.”
It was certainly disappointing for Carson to be on the sideline for last week's 34-10 win over Jefferson County that kept the Indians unbeaten in Region 1-6A.
Carson embraced supporting his team that night. After all, he's been part of the D-B program — serving as everything from a ballboy to player — for about as long as he can remember.
“My first memory in football, it’s probably running out on the field with my dad when I was probably 4 or 5 years old,” Carson said. “I mean, it’s been around for my entire life. And I couldn’t have asked for anything better or for it to be any other way.”
Fishing is a hobby father and son both enjoy, but football is more of a common bond. They share their love for the sport whether they're on the field or at home on the couch, watching "College GameDay" on Saturday mornings or the NFL on Sunday nights.
Besides, they've had a relationship of coach and player for a dozen years.
“I still enjoy coaching and enjoy coaching him. I’ve been very fortunate because my first year as head coach was his eighth-grade year,” Joey said. “Before that, I helped coach his flag football team at the Boys and Girls Club when he was maybe in kindergarten, first grade, something like that. Then I had the opportunity to help with most of his little league teams and everything else coming up.”
As is often the case in coaching, the father at times can be a little tougher on his son than other players. Although Joey said he tries his best to compartmentalize, he admits there are times Carson might be made an example of.
Carson understands why and said he wouldn’t have it any other way.
“There are times he’s a lot harder on me. Because I’m his son, he expects a lot more out of me,” Carson said. “I’m glad he does. It pushes me to be a better man, a better student, a better athlete.”
Part of the reason is the respect both have for Dobyns-Bennett football. While some schools are happy just to have a winning season, the Indians expect to contend for championships every year.
Carson has seen how hard his dad has worked to add to the Indians’ great tradition. His dad coached D-B to back-to-back conference titles in 2019-20.
“You know the expectations are very high here, and I’m glad my dad keeps those standards,” Carson said. “And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Dobyns-Bennett has been one of the best programs in Northeast Tennessee for a long, long time and we should keep it that way.”
Carson’s post-high school goals include working toward a career in computer science. He said he’s always had a knack for computers, technology and coding, and he’s looking forward to pursuing an area of study he enjoys.
But for now, father and son are relishing their final season together on the Dobyns-Bennett sideline.
It will obviously be much more enjoyable if Carson is cleared to play and the Indians keep winning. Regardless of the outcome, Coach Christian is thankful for their time together, always knowing the father-son relationship comes first.
“When it became obvious he was going to start, I was like I want to enjoy it. I want to enjoy it with (wife) Stacy and Carson,” Joey said. “I want to go from a coach to a dad after the game and then back to coach afterward. When you’re in this business, you know you better enjoy every moment.
“You don’t know when it’s going to be your last game, when an injury is going to happen or a five-star player moves in and out you go. We make it a point to celebrate and enjoy every game.”