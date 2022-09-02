CLINCHPORT — It’s been nearly two decades since Rye Cove started its football season as strong as it has this year.
The Eagles used a strong second-half effort Friday to take a 20-0 nondistrict win over Northwood, moving to 2-0 on the season.
While it may seem trivial to some, it is a substantial accomplishment for the program.
The last time Rye Cove football opened 2-0 was 2004, before most of the players on its roster had even been born.
Last year, the program shut down midseason because of a lack of participation, but already this season new coach Gary Collier has the Eagles believing they can be competitive.
Thus far, they have answered the call.
The 2-0 start comes on the heels of the Eagles’ 20-game losing streak — including the four forfeit losses from 2021 — spanning the three previous seasons.
“It’s been a minute, as the kids say,” Collier said of the team’s start. “I’m excited.”
SECOND-HALF SURGE
Collier said it took a while Friday for his team to overcome the thrill of winning last week against Hurley.
“We stunk it up in the first half, but they’ve never been in this position,” the coach said. “When they celebrated the win, I told them they had to get over it on Monday and Wednesday. They were still thinking about what they did last week.
“We made some changes at halftime and we came out and did a little better and we scored three touchdowns. We can live with that.”
THE PLAY
After a scoreless first half, one play changed the game’s momentum.
With 7:34 remaining in the third quarter, Rye Cove freshman Kaden Bowen intercepted a pass and returned it 54 yards for the night’s first touchdown.
“Our defense played outstanding anyway,” Collier said. “That got us going. It just turned the ballgame around and gave the offense some more momentum.”
Rye Cove went up 14-0 with 10 seconds left in the third quarter on a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Landon Lane.
Lane did not have a big night yardage-wise, throwing for 37 and rushing for 11. But the sophomore completed 8 of 12 passes and kept drives going at crucial times.
“In the first half we were a little shaken up. We just couldn’t find anything that was working,” Lane said. “When we came out (after halftime), that pick-6 got us turned up and then we found a play that was working and we just kept running it.”
Junior Logan Barnette led the Rye Cove ground attack with 86 yards on 11 carries.
Barnette said he and his teammates felt the pressure of having the chance to win back-to-back games for a program that has been down for several years.
“Coming into the first quarter, it was pretty nerve-racking. Everyone was a little shot. We had a rough start,” Barnette said. “We went into halftime and the coaches gave a pretty good speech. We got the bad feeling out of our stomachs. We came out and we just put everything we did throughout the week to work.”
ROCK SOLID
Rye Cove’s defense was solid throughout, holding Northwood to 60 yards on 36 plays.
GOING FOR THREE
The Eagles look to improve to 3-0 next week when they host Bland County.