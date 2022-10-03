BRISTOL, Va. — Lee High coach Barry Audia did as much bobbing and weaving around Clear Creek Golf Course on Monday as he used to do in the rink during his professional boxing days.
It was a nervous day for Audia and his Generals.
After winning its first Mountain 7 District golf championship since 2009 a couple of weeks ago, Lee High entered the Region 2D tournament hoping to earn its first trip to state since 1990.
The Generals eventually gained the region’s second spot in the VHSL Class 2 championships, but it didn’t come easy.
Lee tied for second with Union on Monday after both finished at 326, four strokes behind regional champion Marion. The Generals and Bears went to a sudden-death playoff and Lee won the first hole by two strokes to earn its trip to state.
An excited Audia found it hard to contain his enthusiasm for his team.
“Unbelievable,” he said. “They were ready.
“Honestly, I didn’t think it was going to be this hard to make it to state. This will make an old man out of me. I felt like I’m getting ready to go back in the rink.”
Freshman Walker Baker sealed the state berth for Lee when he parred the first playoff hole after Union made bogey.
Baker said there were a lot of nerves going into the playoff, but he settled down quickly.
“The tee was a lot of pressure, but once I got on (the green) in two it was not bad,” he said. “It was a good feeling.”
Almost lost in the excitement of the playoff was Marion’s solid play.
Lee and Union appeared to be on the way to tying for the regional title before Reid Osborne, Marion’s No. 6 seed who also plays quarterback on the school’s football team, went into the clubhouse with an 87 to give the Scarlet Hurricanes their winning 322 total.
The championship secured a trip to the state competition on Oct. 10 at the Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
Graham finished fourth at 394 despite having the medalist in McCartney Hinkle, who won the Region 2D title with a 68 to secure a spot in the state tournament as an individual.
Joining Hinkle as individual qualifiers were Union’s Luke Slagle and Virginia High’s Taylor Stanley, both of whom shot 75.
