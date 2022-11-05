CLINCHPORT — The Cumberland District is going to have to buy some extra trophies.

Powered by the running of senior Ryan Horne, Twin Springs took a 28-12 victory over Rye Cove on Friday to earn a share of the district championship in front of more than 2,000 spectators — one of the largest crowds to watch a game at Rye Cove in the program’s history, according to school officials.

Twin Springs celebrates Friday night's win over Rye Cove to earn a share of the Cumberland District championship.

Twin Springs senior Ryan Horne rushed for over 300 yards and 4 touchdowns in Friday's Cumberland District game with Rye Cove.

Twin Springs coach Keith Warner

Twin Springs coach Keith Warner talks about Friday's win over Rye Cove as his team earned a Cumberland District tri-championship with Rye Cove and J.I. Burton.

Rye Cove coach Gary Collier talks to media after Friday's loss to Twin Springs. Rye Cove, Twin Springs and J.I. Burton ended the regular season as Cumberland District tri-champions. Rye Cove and Twin Springs both qualified for the Region 1D playoffs.

