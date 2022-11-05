CLINCHPORT — The Cumberland District is going to have to buy some extra trophies.
Powered by the running of senior Ryan Horne, Twin Springs took a 28-12 victory over Rye Cove on Friday to earn a share of the district championship in front of more than 2,000 spectators — one of the largest crowds to watch a game at Rye Cove in the program’s history, according to school officials.
The win gave the Titans (7-2, 4-1) a share of the Cumberland title alongside Rye Cove (7-2, 4-1) and J.I. Burton (5-5, 4-1), which grabbed its share of the championship by beating Thomas Walker on Friday.
NO STOPPING HORNE
Horne accounted for nearly almost all of the Titans’ offense.
He piled up 304 yards and four touchdowns on 35 carries; Twin Springs had 386 yards for the game.
“It was an awesome game,” Horne said. “The stands were packed. Rye Cove brought their end and we brought our end.
“It was just smash-mouth football. That’s the way I like it.”
Horne scored on the Titans’ first two possessions, his runs of 9 and 10 yards giving them a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter.
He added two TD runs in the third quarter, a 7-yarder and a 58-yard sprint up the middle of the field.
“We finally got to the second level and when those gaps open, I hit them. All I need is a crease and I’m gone,” Horne said.
NOT SO FAST
Twin Springs needed Horne’s second-half scores to seal the win after Rye Cove made it interesting before halftime thanks to the running and passing of Landon Lane.
Lane scored the Eagles’ first touchdown on a 2-yard run with 8:12 to play in the second quarter. Minutes later, he connected with Logan Barnette for a 34-yard pass to move the ball inside the Titans’ 10.
Two plays later, Lane hit Barnette for a 5-yard touchdown pass that cut the Twin Springs lead to 14-12 at halftime.
Lane finished with 109 yards and a touchdown on 14 rushes and completed 3 of 4 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
WORKING FOR IT
The Cumberland championship is the second one in a row for Twin Springs under coach Keith Warner.
“A game like this, this is what you want your kids to play in,” Warner said. “This is the environment that they’ve worked for all year. For these kids to get to play in this, my heart is for them. It’s one of the greatest environments to play in in high school football.
“What else could you want from both schools and both communities and both teams?”
First-year Rye Cove coach Gary Collier said despite the loss his team is still a Cumberland District tri-champion.
“It’s hard for them to hear that now, but at the end of the day, we’ll let that soak in,” Collier said.
Both Twin Springs and Rye Cove play in next week’s Region 1D quarterfinals, and Collier said his team will be ready.
“Our season starts now,” he said. “Our season starts this week with whoever we’ve got. I think we’ll still be at home. It’s still big for the program.
“It’s just a little heartburn right now and that’s just part of it.”