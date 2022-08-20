BRISTOL, Va. — It was a benefit game, but it still was a measuring stick for Gate City.
Senior Ethan Fleming rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries, all in the first half, to help set the pace early in the Blue Devils’ 33-28 preseason victory over Virginia High at Gene Malcolm Stadium on Friday.
Fleming fumbled on his first carry, and the Bearcats scooped it up and scored the game’s first touchdown.
The senior more than made up for the early blunder by picking up big gains throughout the remainder of the opening half.
Fleming’s 40-yard run on Gate City’s second drive set up his eventual 1-yard touchdown run with 4:41 left in the first quarter, tying the game at 6.
Fleming said the win, regardless of whether it counted in the standings, was big for the Blue Devils’ confidence.
“It’s huge,” Fleming said. “It’s big for sure. We’ve been studying tons of film and correcting everything in practice and just trying our best, going all out there and killing it.”
With a much-improved, experienced line this season, Fleming said the offense should be able to move the ball like it did Friday.
“The line absolutely killed it,” he said. “Every hole was pretty much open. You had plenty of space to run through. They absolutely killed it tonight.”
Gate City added first-half scores on a 16-yard run by quarterback Luke Bledsoe and a 4-yard run by Brendan Cassidy.
Blue Devils coach Jeremy Houseright, too, was happy with the way his offensive line played.
“We had some good blocking,” Houseright said. “It starts up front and we try to preach that to the guys all week long and all season long.
“We win and lose games in the trenches and those guys are starting to take it and run with it. So we’re pretty pleased right now.”
Virginia High countered with three first-half scores on big plays to take a 20-19 lead at halftime. Included were senior quarterback Brody Jones connecting with Patrick Poku for touchdown pass plays of 69 and 88 yards.
With reserves playing in the second half, Gate City freshman Corey Byrd showed his talents with an 80-yard touchdown run.
Gate City went up 33-20 with a little less than 10 minutes to play when Elijah Hurd scored on a 32-yard touchdown run. Virginia High then tacked on the final score.
SEASON OPENERS
Both teams open the season on Aug. 26. Gate City is at home against Richlands and Virginia High travels to Southwest District rival Tazewell.
