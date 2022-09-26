POUNDING MILL — The third time was not quite as charming for Castlewood, but it was good enough.
The Blue Devils repeated as the Region 1D golf champions Monday, but it did not come as easy as most had anticipated.
Castlewood overcame higher than normal scores from its top two seeds to capture its third consecutive region championship.
With Blue Devils No. 1 seed Abby Bradley shooting an 88, Jacob Lasley fired an 86 to lead the team to a 356 score at the Tazewell County Country Club.
“We definitely didn’t have our best game today,” Castlewood coach Bob Ramey said. “The course played really tough. The pins were in some really bad locations and we had a lot of lip-outs on the greens today.
“Overall, a win is a win and we’re happy to get this one, so we can move on up to the state championship. And hopefully play a better game there than we did today.”
Ramey said he hopes Monday’s tournament is the worst his team plays this year.
“At some point, you’re going to have a bad round,” the coach said. “This is probably the worst day we’ve had all year. Even on a day like that, we did pretty good. We came out of here with a W and I’m as proud as I can be with these kids.”
Maddox Barnette shot 90 and Bailee Varney carded a 92 to round out the scoring for Castlewood.
Patrick Henry, which finished a distance second with a 384, also qualified for the Oct. 10 state tournament.
Rural Retreat (407) was third, followed by Rye Cove (449), Grundy (477) and Twin Valley (486).
Chilhowie’s Casey Coley, competing as an individual, earned medalist honors with a 7-over 78 and was one of three others to qualify for the state tournament.
Thomas Walker senior Cameron Grabeel will make his second straight state appearance after a 79 on Monday.
“The greens were pretty fast and I couldn’t get anything to stop that great,” Grabeel said. “Chip shots were hard, putting was hard. It was hard to one-putt anything and it was hard to make birdie.”
Grabeel said he needs to fine-tune his game before beginning state play.
Rye Cove’s Jon Kern was third with an 80 and advanced to state for a second straight year.
“I’m excited,” Kern said.
“It was pretty hard today,” he added. “The wind was blowing pretty hard. I putted the ball good. I could have chipped the ball better and probably could have shot just a little bit better, but overall I hit it pretty good and I’m happy.”
