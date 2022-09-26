POUNDING MILL — The third time was not quite as charming for Castlewood, but it was good enough.

The Blue Devils repeated as the Region 1D golf champions Monday, but it did not come as easy as most had anticipated.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Thomas Walker's Cameron Grabeel

Rye Cove's Jon Kern

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos