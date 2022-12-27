WISE — J.I. Burton started fast and finished strong Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.
The Raiders opened with a 10-4 run and held off a determined Marion squad the rest of the way for 68-63 victory in the boys basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center.
Burton (4-2) played a quick-paced contest from start to finish, which was exactly what its coach wanted to see.
“I thought we did a really good job of not coming out flat. That’s one thing we pressed the issue with because the last couple of games we came out slow and it caught up with us,” Caleb Church said. “Tonight I think we came out ready to play and that had a major part to do with it. And everybody who got in tonight contributed, which helped tremendously.”
Burton scored 19 fast-break points, including 10 off turnovers.
“One thing we like to do is run and gun and they were playing man-to-man defense and it really worked out for us,” Church said. “We like to run.”
Senior Noa Godsey played the entire game for the Raiders, finishing with a team-high 19 points.
“(Church) leaves me in if I’m doing all right. If I’m doing bad, I try to hustle and stay in if I can,” Godsey said. “I like to help the team and get a win at the end of the day. That’s the whole goal.”
Burton’s win set up a quarterfinal game with Wise Central (4-2) on Wednesday. The neighboring rivals are set for a 7 p.m. matchup in the teams’ first meeting since they faced off last year in the holiday tournament.
“We always want to play Central. We’re both in Norton now, so it’s kind of a fun little rivalry,” Church said. “They’re a really good team and we’re looking forward to playing them.”
Godsey led four Burton players who finished in double-figure scoring. Clay Hart added 15, Braxton Williams had 13 and Maxwell Gilliam had 11.
J.B. Carroll finished with a game-high 21 points to pace Marion (4-6). Reid Osborne and Parker Wolfe each contributed 15.
RIDGEVIEW 78, EASTSIDE 66
A big second-quarter run led to the win for the Wolfpack.
Ridgeview (6-1) outscored Eastside 26-15 in the second quarter to build a 44-33 halftime advantage.
Chantz Robinette scored 23 points to lead the ’Pack. Terran Owens had 21 and Cannon Hill finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Eli McCoy led the Spartans (3-5) with 23 points, and Cole Mullins and Shawn Mullins finished 12 each.
CHILHOWIE 49, SHELBY VALLEY 48
Aiden Bartuski hit an off-balanced shot from under the basket with 4.9 seconds remaining to lift the Warriors to the dramatic win.
Zac Hall scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to record a double-double for Chilhowie (6-1).
Pikeville, Kentucky-based Shelby Valley (5-4) got 14 points from Preston Johnson and 10 points and a team-best nine rebounds from Caleb Lovins.
LEBANON 86, RYE COVE 35
Andy Lambert outscored Rye Cove by himself. The junior guard finished with a game-high 36 points for Lebanon (6-0).
Hunter Musick added 12 points, Brody Wess score 10, and Michael Reece had eight points and 10 rebounds for the Pioneers.
Jay Bowen led the Eagles (0-7) in scoring with 11 points, and Carter Roach-Hodge finished with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Lebanon scored the game’s first 23 points and led 27-2 after the opening frame.