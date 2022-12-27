PVNB Holiday Classic Burton Marion

J.I. Burton’s Dalton Sturgill (4) goes to the basket against Marion’s JB Carroll (32) during Day 1 of the PVNB Holiday Classic at the Prior Center in Wise.

 Roddy Addington

WISE — J.I. Burton started fast and finished strong Tuesday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.

The Raiders opened with a 10-4 run and held off a determined Marion squad the rest of the way for 68-63 victory in the boys basketball tournament at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Convocation Center.

