JONESVILLE — Abby Bradley was locked in a battle with three others on the golf course when they came to the 18th hole Monday.
The Castlewood senior led teammate Jacob Lasley by one stroke and held a narrow advantage over Rye Cove’s Jon Kern and Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel when the foursome teed off on the 18th.
Bradley saw the prospect of holding the lead slip away when her first shot from the fairway hit a tree.
Then something special happened: Bradley’s fourth shot on the hole, a chip shot a few feet away from the green, found the cup.
The birdie gave her a 1-under-par 70 and medalist honors in the Cumberland District tournament at Cedar Hill Country Club.
“I hit that tree and I was like, oh man, I just need to get out and hopefully make par,” Bradley said of the last hole she’ll play at Cedar Hill as a high school player. “And I punched out again and ended up chipping in. It was amazing just to go out with that shot. It was amazing.”
Bradley’s 70, coupled with Lasley’s 71, helped the Blue Devils finish at 323.
Castlewood, the two-time defending Region 1D champion, had already clinched a spot in next Monday’s regional tournament by winning the Cumberland regular-season championship. But winning the district tournament title was a big momentum boost.
“It feels great. Not only individually, but as a team as well,” Bradley said. “It just feels good to come away with a win.”
Rye Cove, which edged Thomas Walker 420-422, finished second and earned the district’s second spot in the regional tournament at Tazewell County Country Club.
“We squeaked by as a team going to region,” Eagles co-head coach Terry Fields said. “Anything can happen when you get to region. We’ll go up there Monday and hopefully have a good day.”
INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
In addition to the Castlewood and Rye Cove golfers, six individuals not on the top two teams qualified for regionals.
Advancing were Grabeel (74), Eastside’s Adam Burke (96), J.I. Burton’s Noa Godsey (101) and Sebastian Massie (108), and Twin Springs’ Seth Miller (108) and Morgan Culbertson (109).