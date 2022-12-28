WISE — Wise Central built a 15-point halftime lead and had to withstand a J.I. Burton second-half rally Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Center.
The Warriors (5-2) fought off Burton’s defensive pressure in the third quarter and held on the final quarter to take a 51-47 win in a quarterfinal contest.
Central used an 18-3 scoring run over the final 1:44 of the opening quarter and the first 4:38 of the second quarter to build a 29-12 lead.
The Warriors led 35-20 at halftime before Burton (4-3) turned up the defensive pressure in the third quarter and scored plenty of points in its transition game.
“Their press gave us a little bit of trouble here and there. I thought our press gave them trouble, too,” Central coach Justin Boggs said. “The difference was we were hitting shots in the first half. “I thought if we could win the third quarter we could put it away.”
Things did not go as Boggs hoped they would in the third quarter.
Burton outscored the Warriors 19-8 to cut the Central lead to 43-39 heading into the final frame.
Burton coach Caleb Church was pleased with his team’s second-half effort. He was not as happy with his team’s first-half performance.
“At halftime we came in and we tried to change it up a little bit and it worked,” Church said. “You just can’t take two quarters off and expect to win a game. You have to play the full four quarters.”
For Central sophomore Ethan Collins and his Warrior teammates, the final period was a game of endurance.
“We had to regroup, and I had to get the guys going, and I had to make plays and take care of the ball,” Collins said.
The sophomore finished the game with 19 points, while Chance Boggs scored 18 for Central.
Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam led all scorers with 23 points.
LEBANON 53, UNION 40
The Pioneers (7-0) used a full-court pressure defense to force five fourth-quarter turnovers and outscored Union 23-9 in the final period to take the victory and advance to Thursday’s semifinal play.
Keyton Keene led the attack for Lebanon with 26 points and 18 rebounds, while Michael Reece recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Brayden Wharton led Union’s scorers with 12 points, while Reyshawn Anderson finished with 10 rebounds for the Bears (4-3).
HONAKER 57, RIDGEVIEW 54
Caden Boyd hit the game winner with 31 seconds left to lift the Tigers (3-5) to a dramatic win.
Boyd led a trio of Honaker players in double-figure scoring with 14 points, while Parker Bandy added 12 points and Jaylon Hart had 10.
Ridgeview’s Chantz Robinette led all scorers with 19 points, while Cannon Hill added 12 points and Ryan O’Quinn pulled down 13 rebounds for the Wolfpack (6-2).
VIRGINIA HIGH 82, CHILHOWIE 49
The Bearcats (5-3) found the shooting touch behind the 3-point line, connecting on 12 treys in the win.
Virginia High’s Dante Worley finished with a game-high 20 points, while Ethan Carpenter accounted for four 3-point shots, 19 points and 12 rebounds in the win.
Chilhowie (6-2) got 12 points from Isaac Booth and 10 each from Aiden Bartuski and Seth Thomas.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
The tournament continues at UVA Wise on Thursday with two consolation games and the semifinals.
Consolation play begins at 4 p.m. with Rye Cove playing Marion, followed by Eastside against Shelby Valley, Kentucky, at 5:30 p.m.
The semifinals are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. with Honaker playing Lebanon followed by Central and Virginia High battling at 8:30 p.m.