Central, Burton

Wise Central’s Ethan Collins goes in for a shot as J.I. Burton’s Maxwell Gilliam defends during Wednesday night’s action in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic.

 Roddy Addington

WISE — Wise Central built a 15-point halftime lead and had to withstand a J.I. Burton second-half rally Wednesday to advance to the semifinals of the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament at UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Center.

The Warriors (5-2) fought off Burton’s defensive pressure in the third quarter and held on the final quarter to take a 51-47 win in a quarterfinal contest.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.