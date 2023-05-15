CHURCH HILL — Usually, Addyson Fisher doesn’t need all that much run support.
The Volunteer sophomore pitching sensation got plenty of it, however, in Monday’s Region 1-3A softball semifinal 17-0 thumping of Greeneville.
With the win, the Lady Falcons (19-6) advance to the regional championship game on Wednesday against Tennessee High and also clinched a sectional berth for the first time in nearly a decade.
Greeneville (15-18) saw its season came to a close.
“Addyson threw well and she usually goes out and gives it her best,” veteran Volunteer coach Jackie Strickler said. “That’s one thing I like about this team is that when they cross the line, they’re ready to play.
“We had kind of a lull after the Unicoi County loss and then we changed the approach before and after the game. That seems to have gotten us on the right track.”
Fisher was nearly flawless in the circles for the Church Hill crew, striking out 10 and allowing only one hit. Three other Lady Greene Devils reached base via two walks and an error, but only the leadoff batter of the game got around to third base.
“Addyson has been clocked between 64 and 67 (mph) pretty consistently,” Strickler said. “She’s been clocked at 68 before. When you’re in that kind of category, that’s pretty exceptional.”
Volunteer started off a bit slow as Greeneville starter Jamie Jackson threw a load of off-speed pitches to keep the powerful Lady Falcons’ bats off-balance.
In the second inning, it got ugly in a hurry.
Volunteer hung 12 runs on the board behind seven infield hits and nearly batting around twice. The Lady Falcons had just two balls leave the infield in the frame and six different players recorded an RBI.
“We went with our short game and we played it to perfection,” Strickler said. “That’s something we practice a lot of is bunting. We hit it and our bunting game was very good tonight.”
In all, Volunteer was an impressive 11-for-18 with runners in scoring position and tallied 15 hits — 12 of which were singles.
Bryleigh Salyer recorded three hits — all singles — and three RBIs to lead Volunteer’s offense. Zetta Smith, Haley Russell and Fisher all had multiple hits as well.
“I’ll take that any day of the week and twice on Sunday,” said Strickler of his team’s efficiency with runners in scoring position. “That doesn’t happen too often. These kids have worked hard and they’ve been in the weight room. They’re continuing on and I’m so proud of them.”
You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@sixriversmedia.com.
Sports Reporter
I graduated from Abingdon ('13) and King University ('17). I am an Eagle Scout. I love to run, write historical pieces and do anything outdoors related. I've been a sports writer since May 2017.
