BRISTOL, Tenn. — In spite of the blustery conditions at Monday’s Three Rivers Conference cross country championships at Steele Creek Park, the Volunteer girls and Sullivan East boys soared above the competition en route to the team titles.
On the individual side, Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington claimed her first victory of the season, covering her home 5-kilometer course one final time in 21:14.6.
Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz took home the gold medal for the boys, crossing the line in 17:26.0.
ARRINGTON ON TOP AGAIN
Even though the time wasn’t nearly as fast as she would have liked it to have been, the win is a confidence booster for Arrington. The senior was also a bit under the weather on Monday but fully expects to be back fully healthy for next week’s regional meet.
“Not winning until today has been a little degrading because I’m so used to it,” Arrington said. “But I know that other girls are working hard, too, and I’m happy for them. It was good to win, even though I’ve been sick for the last few days.”
Arrington recently committed to continue her academic and athletic career at Kennesaw State. She said she felt a strong chemistry within one of the budding programs in the South.
“I went (to Kennesaw) for a visit back in early August and as soon as I stepped on campus, it felt like home,” Arrington said. “The coach and I have developed a really strong relationship since the beginning of the summer. When I met the girls, everything was perfect. After I made all of my visits, I couldn’t stop thinking about Kennesaw State and what they’re building there. I’m very excited to join the program.”
FIRST FOR VOLUNTEER
The team conference title was the first of any kind for the Lady Falcons, who beat out defending champion Tennessee High by four points, 26-30.
Jacie Begley led the Lady Falcons with a strong runner-up finish in a time of 21:19.6. Begley went out with Arrington early on, but the Lady Vikings senior started to pull away a little over a mile into the race.
“I didn’t really start to feel my legs burn until the end of the first time around and then I realized I started out too fast,” Begley said. “Our team finished strong and this is a pretty tough course. I feel like we ran pretty well and we stuck to the strategy that we had going in.”
Rounding out the scoring for Volunteer was Emma Houck (sixth, 23:18.7), Anna Houck (seventh, 23:22.6), Lillie Bullock (12th, 24:58.8) and Sabella Borghetti-Metz (13th, 25:11.3).
EAST PEAKING AT RIGHT TIME
Volunteer’s Roman Borghetti-Metz led wire to wire, but it wasn’t enough for his Falcons to reclaim the team title.
“I violated my number one rule, which was not to look back,” Borghetti-Metz said. “I was nervous at the time and I lost a little bit of confidence on the big hill on the second loop.”
The Patriots had one of their better performances of the season, putting all of scoring five within the first 15 places.
Jacob Witcher (17:54.3) led East with a runner-up showing and teammate James Shirk (17:59.4) was third.
“I can’t praise the boys enough for being coachable,” East coach Christian Watson said. “They listen and they trust the process. This is all a credit to them. Today is a great victory, but we know that next week is going to be a great competition. Elizabethton and Volunteer are both great teams and we have to come ready to run.”
Rounding out the scoring for East was Thomas Ridlehuber (fifth, 18:23.7), Jacob Turpin (10th, 18:49.9) and Carson Latham (13th, 19:13.2).