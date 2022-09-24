CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season, 24-12 over nonconference foe Johnson County on homecoming Friday.

An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.

