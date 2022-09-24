CHURCH HILL — Two late defensive stands by a stingy Volunteer defense lifted the Falcons to their first football victory of the season, 24-12 over nonconference foe Johnson County on homecoming Friday.
An interception by Volunteer’s CJ Fraysier with 7:01 left in the game and a goal-line stand with 2:12 to go halted the final two drives by the Longhorns.
“We didn’t always play well tonight, but we had kids make plays when we needed them,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “CJ had a great pick and then they tried to sneak it on us twice with that big 6-foot-6 quarterback. Then on that fourth down, we got a little pressure on him and forced a bad throw.”
Volunteer (1-4) snapped a five-game losing streak dating to last season and improved to 7-0 all-time against Johnson County. The Longhorns (0-5) lost their ninth straight dating to last season.
The Falcons' biggest play of the night came in the final quarter with 10:02 left.
On fourth-and-10 from just inside the red zone, Andrew Knittel took a reverse for the score to ultimately put the game out of reach.
“I don’t know what I was thinking on that one,” McMillan said. “Chuck McLain and I called that one. Andrew made a great play and he made me look really smart for calling it. When the ball was snapped, I thought it was a bad call because it looked like he got bottled up, but he saved me and I owe him.”
Knittel ended the night with a pair of scores — one rushing and one receiving — and 78 total yards.
Volunteer backup quarterback Isaiah Bowery took over after starter Cason Christian went out near the end of the first half. And boy, did Bowery step up big time.
“I’m just so proud of Isaiah for coming in and stepping up for us in a big way,” McMillan said. “We had planned to start using him and playing Cason at wide receiver.
“I told him when he went in that first play that he was going to throw it downfield and that's what he did when he hit Knittel on the post route.”
Bowery led two second half drives that gave the Falcons a lead after a first-half stalemate. He finished 4-of-7 passing for 48 yards and a touchdown, also running 14 times for 62 yards and a score.
“We rallied behind him and he ended up winning us the game,” McMillan said.
Johnson County’s offense had a rough time in the second half when the Longhorns managed only five first downs, had less than 100 yards and threw two costly interceptions.
“Both teams were trying to win and both teams played really hard,’ Johnson County coach Don Kerley said. “We’re young and we’re getting there. We really struggled in the second half on offense, but that was a lot of Volunteer making adjustments.
“The fourth-and-10 hurt us big time on that reverse. I’m proud of our kids for playing hard, though.”
Connor Simcox got going late for the Mountain City crew and finished with 110 yards on 7-of-15 passing. Grinnan Walker had 10 carries for 44 yards and two TDs.
Volunteer’s offense was humming in the first quarter when it scored on its first two possessions.
Knittel caught a 20-yard pass from Christian to cap the first drive with 5:18 left in the opening period.
The Longhorns answered when Walker pushed across on a sneak from less than a yard out.
On Volunteer's next possession, Christian pounded it down the Longhorns' throats with an 8-yard score with five seconds left in the first quarter.
The Longhorns again responded and forced a tie at 12 when Walker punched it in from 6 yards out with 48.5 seconds left in the half.
Both teams had trouble with penalties. Volunteer was flagged 13 times for 116 yards and Johnson County drew eight for 55 yards.
UP NEXT
The Falcons visit Region 1-4A foe Grainger next week. Johnson County goes to Claiborne.