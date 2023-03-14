MURFREESBORO — Even though it was the program's first trip to the state tournament, Volunteer’s boys basketball team certainly didn’t play like it in Tuesday's BlueCross Championship Class 3A quarterfinal game at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center.
Getting nearly doubled up in the rebounding battle, Volunteer fell to top-ranked Fulton 69-55 and saw its magical season come to an end with a 24-12 record.
“This is something we’ve never done before and with the atmosphere, it made it even more different,” Volunteer coach Zac Crawford said. “Once we settled down and played ball, I think we gave them a respectable game.”
Fulton (30-5) advanced to the semifinal round for the second straight season to play Nashville Martin Luther King, which won 64-52 over White County.
The Knoxville crew was led by a quartet of double-digit scorers, highlighted by Taj Kimber’s 18 points and Tyler Lee's double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Fulton shot 25-for-53 from the field and 17-for-26 from the free-throw line.
Fulton outrebounded Volunteer 40-21, including 17 offensive boards that led to 17 second-chance points.
“The boards were huge and you look at a guy like Dexter Lewis that had nine offensive rebounds,” said longtime Fulton coach Jody Wright, the state’s active wins leader for boys with more than 830. “I thought we did a nice job on the boards. That was something I thought we could exploit coming into the game.
“I’ve got nothing but compliments for Volunteer. I thought they played pretty well.”
Denaj Kimber threw in 14 points and Marcellus Jackson notched 10. Lewis finished with nine points and 10 rebounds.
“They got almost 20 more rebounds than us and I think that (Lewis) had all of those,” Crawford said. “That’s a great ballclub and we probably saw the state champions out there.”
The Falcons from Church Hill had a slow start to the game and had a tough time adjusting to the bright lights of the state’s biggest stage and the athleticism of the Falcons from Knoxville. After the first half, however, Volunteer played toe to toe with Fulton and was outscored by only four points.
“We’ve played AAU and travel ball all of our lives, so we’re used to seeing athleticism, but they had good help-side defense,” Volunteer senior guard Joltin Harrison said. “After the first quarter, we were down five. At half, we were down 11 and then we only lost by 14, so the first half was the difference.”
Volunteer shot 46.3% from the field (19-for-41) but struggled mightily from long range, going 4-for-16. Harrison, who transferred from Sullivan Central after the formation of West Ridge, finished with 16 points and eight rebounds to lead the way. Senior Bradin Minton notched 15 points and seven assists.
“We knew those three guards could score,” Wright said. “Two of them are lefties and they’re smooth operators. That was a challenge today and it was less than our best effort from a defensive standpoint. In the substate game, those three guards (Minton, Harrison and Andrew Knittel) combined to score 69 points.”
After the game, Volunteer's seniors spoke of not only changing the culture of the program but also the school.
It had been since 1951 that a team from the eastern end of Hawkins County had made an appearance in the state tournament and just the fifth different team ever. Surgoinsville — led by star player Billy Kirkpatrick — made it all the way to the semifinals that season before falling to old Knoxville High.
“It feels great to finally get this program somewhere it hasn’t been before,” Minton said. “We’ve always known this program of being in the play-in game of the district tournament and then going home. To be able to make it to state, it was something that we’d prepared our whole lives for and we had played since we’re all young.”