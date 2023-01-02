CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line on Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action.
The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew Knittel scored 12 of his game-high 22 in the period, and Bradin Minton, Joltin Harrison and Blake Head combined for the other 10. Minton finished the game with 17.
“These guys have been through it all,” Volunteer first-year coach Zac Crawford said. “They’re not afraid and they’re going to fight right until the end. Basketball is a game of runs. We took their run and then we made ours.
“Joltin has been our hot hand lately, but it was nice to see Andrew get into a good groove.”
Tri-Cities Christian led 44-41 after shooting 7-for-18 in the third quarter. A series of three turnovers and a couple of missed shots, however, turned the tide for the Falcons (12-5).
Chris Mulombela led the Eagles with 16 points and sharpshooter Lofton Looney netted 15. Lane McMullen also contributed 12.
“We gave up 12 offensive rebounds and we shot 3-for-9 from the free-throw line,” TCA coach Tyrone Smith said. “That’s the difference when you lose by three points.
“We’ve gotten better from the first time we played Volunteer to this time. We’re going to be a force in this area and this team is constantly growing. We’re learning every day how to play the game.”
The Eagles were 24-for-56 from the field with 11 turnovers. The Falcons were 21- for-48 with seven turnovers.
UP NEXT
Volunteer visits West Ridge on Tuesday for a nonconference matchup.