CHURCH HILL — Senior leadership helped carry Volunteer across the finish line on Monday night when the Falcons won 63-60 over Tri-Cities Christian Academy in nonconference boys basketball action.

The Falcons, who trailed by three points after three periods, got all 22 their fourth-quarter points from seniors. Andrew Knittel scored 12 of his game-high 22 in the period, and Bradin Minton, Joltin Harrison and Blake Head combined for the other 10. Minton finished the game with 17.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

Tags

Recommended for you