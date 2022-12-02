ROGERSVILLE — Forty seconds into Friday’s boys basketball game, Cherokee already had two turnovers and Volunteer was up six points.

The Falcons never let their Hawkins County rivals back in it in claiming their sixth consecutive win in the series, this one a 64-43 drubbing.

