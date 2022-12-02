ROGERSVILLE — Forty seconds into Friday’s boys basketball game, Cherokee already had two turnovers and Volunteer was up six points.
The Falcons never let their Hawkins County rivals back in it in claiming their sixth consecutive win in the series, this one a 64-43 drubbing.
Volunteer (7-0) shot 13-for-31 from long range.
“It’s been a pretty good week beating (Dobyns-Bennett) and Cherokee in the same week,” first-year Volunteer coach Zac Crawford said. “We’re on a roll and we’re going to ride it out as long as we can.
“I know a loss is coming and that’s fine, but all the credit goes to the players with how they’ve matured and knowing how to handle a ballgame.”
A foursome of Falcons scored in double figures, led by Blake Head's 17 points — all in the first half. Andrew Knittel scored 14 and Bradin Minton and Cason Christian threw in 10 apiece.
Christian’s four highlight-reel dunks — including two late in the game — brought the raucous Church Hill student section to its feet.
The Falcons had their press working early and often, but it was most noticeable at the start of the third period. The Chiefs (3-4) — a much-improved squad from last season — shot 1-for-14 from the field in the period when they were outscored 16-4.
“Our press creates turnovers and that allows our offense to get going,” Crawford said. “It’s about time we hit some (3-pointers). I’ve been waiting for them to get hot.”
Will Price led Cherokee with 18 points and Colten McLain chipped in 11. The Chiefs made 18 of 49 attempts and finished with 18 turnovers.
Volunteer was a blistering 25-for-47 from the field.
“It was just a matter of time before the shots started falling and these guys have put in the work to keep knocking them down,” Crawford said.
WIN NO. 1
The Lady Falcons gave first-year coach Caroline Laek her first win at the school with the 53-40 decision.
“I told my team in the locker room that the monkey is now off of our backs,” Laek said. “We can now move on to the next one.
"We’ve yet to have five or six people show up in a game yet until tonight. Our scoring has been very lopsided either with guards or posts, but everyone contributed tonight."
Senior guard Kendra Huff had 11 points and Ava Jackson 10 to lead Volunteer. The Lady Falcons (1-7) forced 13 turnovers and shot 21-for-48 from the field, including 6-for-14 in the third quarter.
“It feels good to get the first one and it’s been a very tough road getting here with the schedule we’ve played,” Laek said. “I’m very proud of them because they come ready to work every day and they have never given up.”
Cherokee's Macy McDavid led all scorers with her 16, and Kailey Gilliam finished with 10. The Lady Chiefs (4-3) turned the ball over four straight times when the score was still within single digits and they made just 2 of 12 attempts in the fourth quarter.