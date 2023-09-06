NORTON, Va. — With how much time Wise Central juniors Emmah McAmis and Abbie Jordan spend together, you could say they’re practically joined at the hip.
“There’s something special about our connection,” McAmis said. “We’ve been playing basketball and other sports since probably the third or fourth grade. We’ve grown up together and we’re best friends.”
The Lady Warriors (7-1) — under first-year coach Angie Duncan — are off to a strong start and have only dropped the Virginia High tournament finals to Ridgeview in three sets. Players like Jordan and McAmis have had to make some drastic position changes from last season, but they’re not ones to complain.
McAmis has had to switch from being an outside hitter to being more of an all-around player that starts in the middle.
“It’s definitely been a change, but it’s been for the better,” McAmis said. “I’ve got a few more options hitting out of the middle. I played back row some last year, too. It’s faster when I’m on the front row and it’s been a big learning experience.”
Jordan had to switch from playing middle to being the setter. She had never set before this season, but thanks to persistence and coaching, she’s getting the hang of it.
“It’s a big change going from middle to setter,” Jordan said. “I never thought I could be a setter. I came into a preseason workout and they asked to watch me set. Ever since then, I’ve been the setter.
“Some of the dumps remind me of basketball with tipping and I’m learning how to do them at the right time.”
Since elementary school, Jordan and McAmis have been playing sports together, most prominently basketball where they fueled Central to another Class 2 state title game before falling to Clarke County.
The two also do competitive cheerleading together and regularly go to those practices either before school or after volleyball. In the spring is the only time that they’re apart as Jordan plays soccer and McAmis takes part in track and field.
One can imagine that spending that much time together creates a nearly-inseparable bond.
“It’s crazy how strong our connection is,” Jordan said. “We’ve been playing together for so long. Ever since then, it’s been her and I. She knows what to call and I know when to set it.”
Jordan got the rare experience of playing in two state championship games in the previous academic year in both basketball and soccer. Both instances were losses, but the experiences were invaluable.
“In basketball, we’re held to a higher standard and I believe we should have won,” Jordan said. “In soccer, it was more of an underdog story and we surprised everyone, including ourselves. We were really happy to be there rather than concerned with the outcome. Both instances were learning experiences, though.”
McAmis’ prowess on the basketball court is well-documented, having scored 1,478 points through her first two years. Recently, she showed that she’s not a one-trick pony as she notched her 1,000th kill last week.
“In volleyball, you never know when the ball is going to come to you and in basketball, you have a little bit more control,” McAmis said. “It was a big milestone to hit 1,000 kills because it proves to people that I can do well in other sports. I couldn’t have done it without my teammates, though.”
Even at the new position and a different sport that’s still on the hardwood, Jordan has a lot of trust in McAmis.
“I know I can put my trust in her when I set because I know she can put it down,” Jordan said.
A LOOK AT THE LEAGUES
In the Big 6 Conference on Tuesday, Science Hill sent a major message to the rest of the league with a 3-1 victory over West Ridge in Blountville. That gave the Lady Hilltoppers sole possession of first place in the league.
The two-time defending regular season champs aren’t going to go down quietly. With some of the key remaining league matches at home, Science Hill looks to be in excellent position to secure the trophy again.
Sullivan East has emerged as the front-runner in the Three Rivers Conference with a critical win over Greeneville last week. Elizabethton is starting to find its footing, almost improving every time out.
In District 2-AA, Volunteer sits squarely atop the standings with an unblemished league worksheet of 5-0 after a win on Tuesday against Cherokee.
In Southwest Virginia, district play has sparingly started and Ridgeview had quite the start on Tuesday. The Lady Wolfpack remained unbeaten (9-0) with an exciting five-set win over Mountain 7 foe John Battle after trailing by two sets. District play has yet to start in the Cumberland.
MATCHES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
West Ridge at Tennessee High (Thursday): The Lady Wolves look to bounce back against the Lady Vikings. West Ridge took its first league loss of the season on Tuesday at the hands of Science Hill and the schedule does not get any easier. Tennessee High is tough to beat inside Viking Hall.
Greeneville at Elizabethton (Thursday): Anytime that these two teams get together in anything, it’s going to be a hard-nosed, grinder of a game. Greeneville sits second in the league while Elizabethton is not far behind in third.
Wise Central at Abingdon (Thursday): Wise Central is off to a solid start and will open up district play on the road against unbeaten Abingdon. McAmis and Jordan are key cogs in the wheel for Central while Katelyn Creasy and Richlands transfer Annsley Trivette are the one to watch for the Lady Falcons.
Ridgeview at Eastside (Monday): Two of the early front-runners in their respective districts square off in an interesting non-district matchup. Eastside has not played that many matches and Ridgeview has been a force in the early season.
Tennessee High at Science Hill (Tuesday): The Lady Vikings took the Lady ’Toppers to five sets in the most recent meeting at Viking Hall. It could be different this time around.