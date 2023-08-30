BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s volleyball team is off to another fast start this season with a sterling record of 11-1 and an unblemished Big 6 worksheet of 4-0.
A lot of that is due in no small part to senior middle hitter Rylee Haynie, who is a returning all-state player. Haynie — one of nine seniors — is already off to a fast start this season, leading the team in hitting percentage (.431) and blocks (23) while sitting third in kills (70) through Tuesday’s matches.
“I think our fast start is due to a lot of us playing together for a long time,” Haynie said. “We’re all really close and I think that’s working to our advantage.”
Rylee’s younger sister Madison also plays for the Lady Wolves, occupying the outside hitter position and being in a lot of rotations with her sister.
“It is really fun having my sister out there with me and we give each other a lot of encouragement,” Rylee said. “Sometimes when we’re out on the floor together, we just look at each other and laugh.”
The two sisters had a lot to live up to growing up with older brother Isaac being a football player — first for Sullivan South and then for West Ridge after consolidation — and father Sam — a former all-state gridiron player for the Rebels — urging them to go in that direction.
“We really didn’t get pushed that much to do sports,” Haynie said. “We were just around it a lot and we kind of just gravitated towards it.”
The Lady Wolves were the first team in the school’s brief existence to make the state tournament last year, but bowed out in two matches. The experience of going to state is invaluable, but the Lady Wolves are hunting for a better performance this time around.
“We got to see what it feels like to be on that big of a stage last year and it was disappointing to go down there and lose both games,” she said. “We’ve got a team goal of making it back to the state and winning a game or two this season.
“We did get to see Nolensville earlier this season in Knoxville and they’re pretty big and powerful, but I felt like we played with them.”
Haynie began her career at Sullivan South as a freshman and has been rather blessed going from one historically strong program to establishing a winning culture at a new one.
“I think we’ve laid a good foundation here,” she said. “I’ve been very fortunate, but we couldn’t have done any of this without each other.”
A LOOK AT THE LEAGUES
In the Big 6, West Ridge, Science Hill and upstart David Crockett are all in close quarters with Tennessee High, Dobyns-Bennett and Daniel Boone needing to do some quick work to catch up. The Lady Wolves and Lady Hilltoppers will be heading to Orlando, Florida, this Labor Day weekend for the annual KSA Classic.
In the Three Rivers, Greeneville and Sullivan East sit atop the league with Johnson County and Elizabethton in the mix. Unicoi County and Chuckey-Doak are still searching for their first league victories.
Over in Southwest Virginia, no district play has started yet, but Ridgeview looks to be the team to beat in the Mountain 7. Gate City has had a slow start, but Amy Reed’s crew usually turns it on when the time comes.
In the Cumberland District, it’s only a matter of time before Eastside breaks through and gets on a hot streak.
MATCHES TO WATCH THIS WEEK
Tennessee High at David Crockett (Aug. 31): If the Lady Vikings are going to make up ground in the league, they need to start with the team directly in front of them.
Cherokee at Volunteer (Aug. 31): Nora Barton’s crew has done well so far in the new district and it can take another step by defending home court against Cherokee.
Science Hill at West Ridge (Sept. 5): The first of two matchups between the top teams in the Big 6. Their contests always seems to work out to be exciting matches. Expect to see a lot of people at the Ridge on Tuesday.
