BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge’s volleyball team is off to another fast start this season with a sterling record of 11-1 and an unblemished Big 6 worksheet of 4-0.

A lot of that is due in no small part to senior middle hitter Rylee Haynie, who is a returning all-state player. Haynie — one of nine seniors — is already off to a fast start this season, leading the team in hitting percentage (.431) and blocks (23) while sitting third in kills (70) through Tuesday’s matches.

