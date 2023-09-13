One of the best volleyball teams in Northeast Tennessee that not many are talking about is Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons (10-1, 7-0 District 2-AA) are off to one of the strongest starts in program history and the switch in leagues this season hasn’t bothered them at all.
One reason for the outstanding record is senior middle blocker and multisport standout Veda Barton.
“I haven’t really noticed any extra wear because of all the travel,” Barton said. “Our bus rides are really fun because we have music going and we always have food before. The rides are long, but we’ve always kept the energy up.”
Barton — who stands a towering 6-foot-1 and can play all the way around — says her first love is volleyball even though she’s a talented basketball player and played on last year’s state tournament softball team.
“Volleyball is my favorite because it’s a lot less running,” Barton said. “That’s one of the main reasons I love volleyball is because of not having to run as much. It’s also where my heart is.
“I’ve gotten a few college looks. I’ve reached out to a few places and they’ve reached back. I’ve got a couple of in-state school visits coming up.”
Barton is also a standout in the classroom and is always thankful for her teachers being flexible with her busy schedule.
“My teachers are really great to work with,” she said. “If I have to leave early for a game, they give me all of my assignments so that I can do them on the bus ride up. My teammates are also really great at helping me with math because I struggle with that.
“Sometimes, it is hard to find the time, but if I have to stay up late one night to get an essay or homework done, it’s not too big of a deal for me.”
Nora Barton — Veda’s mother — is in her third season as the Lady Falcons’ head coach and she’s overseen a major turnaround since her first campaign. No added pressure for daughter Veda, right?
“I don’t think there’s any added pressure,” Veda said. “It wouldn’t be any different than my basketball or my softball coach. I don’t really get to live on the coaching because she wants to keep that separate. It is good for me because when I go home, she can talk with me about all the stuff I did wrong that I wouldn’t normally get to talk with them about.
“She’s more open with me about what I did wrong and what I can fix.”
Veda Barton believes the strong team chemistry developed during the long road trips to conference foes — like Union County (Maynardville), Gibbs (Corryton) and Claiborne (New Tazewell) — has been key to the strong start.
“We did a lot of team bonding in the summer going to camps and hanging out in the locker room before practice,” Barton said. “I think that our team bond and the energy that we bring to the game has been the key. One of my favorite parts about playing with this team is the energy and the love that they bring to the game. We support each other so much.”
The Lady Falcons do not have many league games to go. Only two home matches against Grainger and Claiborne loom in the next few days. The Lady Falcons have dominated league play, too: Only Union County has taken a set off them and that was in the season opener.
The ceiling is high for Barton and company this year.
“We hope to keep winning games like we have been,” she said. “We have a lot of tough games coming up. I’m hoping that the rest of the season is as successful as the start has been to this point.”
A LOOK AT THE LEAGUES
Big 6 Conference: Science Hill (17-5, 7-0) remained unbeaten in the league through many tests, mainly behind the outstanding setter-hitter connection of Ella Neal and Autumn Holmes. Holmes ranks second in the state with 322 kills and Neal is the state leader in assists (604). West Ridge’s only blemish in league play came against the Lady Hilltoppers last week in a rather underwhelming performance. David Crockett has a firm grip on third place, which would be the highest finish for the program in some time, especially considering Ashton Hippenstiel’s crew didn’t win a regular-season league game last year.
Three Rivers Conference: Sullivan East (13-11, 7-0) narrowly escaped with a thrilling five-set win Tuesday at home against Johnson County. Greeneville’s lone blemish in league play was to East earlier in the season, a loss the Lady Greene Devils have a chance to avenge next week. Elizabethton is coming along but the young Lady Cyclones are still trying to find their footing.
Mountain 7 District: Ridgeview’s impressive 11-0 start has taken the league by storm. But Abingdon is 10-2 with a 3-0 record in district play, getting wins over Wise Central, Union and Lee High. Thursday’s match between Abingdon and John Battle will go a long way in determining seeding.
Gate City (4-3, 1-0) pulled out a four-set win Tuesday at Battle. The Lady Blue Devils haven’t played as much early this season but are in control of their destiny as league play goes into full swing.
Cumberland District: League play begins this week with all six teams in action. The most intriguing match has unbeaten Twin Springs (3-0) going up against preseason favorite Eastside (3-7). Yes, the Lady Spartans’ record may not seem like anything to write home about, but they can boast a win over Region 1D power Patrick Henry.
GAMES TO WATCH
David Crockett at West Ridge (Thursday): The Lady Pioneers could really throw a wrench into the Big 6 race with the road win, but the Lady Wolves have only one home loss this season. It’s a big ask, but could Crockett be ready to take the next step?
John Battle at Abingdon (Thursday): A Washington County rivalry game that’s always intriguing will give everyone a good indicator of how good Abingdon is and if John Battle is going to contend again.
Twin Springs at Eastside (Thursday): Eastside’s record is not an actual indicator of how good it is. Taylor Clay had a double-double of 19 kills and 25 digs in the five-setter with Patrick Henry, and you know the Lady Spartans are going to be ready to play in the first Cumberland match of the season.
Ridgeview at Gate City (Tuesday): This is where we all find out if Ridgeview is for real. Gate City hardly ever loses at home to Mountain 7 teams, so the Lady Wolfpack could make a big statement with a victory.