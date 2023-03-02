LYNCHBURG — Virginia High sophomore sprinter TiShiyah Skinner certainly knows how to burst onto the scene.

The transfer from Manassas — in her first season running either indoor or outdoor track — won the 55-meter dash and tied the state meet record on Thursday at the VHSL Class 1 and 2 indoor track & field state championships at Liberty’s Brant Tolsma Indoor Track Complex.

You can reach Tanner by email at tcook@timesnews.net.

