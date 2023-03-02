LYNCHBURG — Virginia High sophomore sprinter TiShiyah Skinner certainly knows how to burst onto the scene.
The transfer from Manassas — in her first season running either indoor or outdoor track — won the 55-meter dash and tied the state meet record on Thursday at the VHSL Class 1 and 2 indoor track & field state championships at Liberty’s Brant Tolsma Indoor Track Complex.
“This is my first year, so it feels pretty good to win on my first try,” Skinner said. I saw the girl next to me and she had really long strides, so I had to pick it up about midway through. I used my arms to get me through that last little bit.”
Skinner’s time of 7.27 seconds tied Molly Rhudy of Chilhowie’s mark that was set in 2019.
Skinner used a strong start and an even better finish to claim the gold medal. Skinner later placed fourth in the 300-meter dash (42.30).
“The shorter distances are definitely my better events,” Skinner said. “I love track and I have since I was little and my mom ran track, so it was natural.”
Throughout the second day of the championships, area athletes showed their stuff and several went home with medals. The top eight in each event earned all-state honors.
Glenvar won the boys team title with 58 points, beating out defending champion Bruton by nine. Floyd County won the girls title with 55 points, halting Glenvar’s two-year winning streak. Poquoson was runner-up with 44.
Tazewell girls were the highest-placing team on either side from Region D, nabbing a tie for third with Appomattox County with 39 points.
The banner event was the girls triple jump, which had three area athletes score points. That effort was led by Olivia Crigger — the 2022 Six River Relays most outstanding field events athlete — who finished third in the triple jump (35-1½) for Rural Retreat.
Ridgeview’s Braelynn Strouth was sixth with a leap of 34-8 while Lee High’s Cassidy Hammonds placed eighth (33-8).
Crigger also came back to finish fourth in the 55-meter hurdles (8.92).
In the girls shot put, Tazewell’s Landri Lallande — the defending Class 2 outdoor discus state champ — was sixth with a heave of 33-4½.
Patrick Henry’s Katie Dick finished fourth in the pole vault with a clearance of eight feet.
In the girls 4x200 relay, Chilhowie’s quartet of Kayman Atwell, Autumn Greene, Isabella Payan and Tess Somervell came out victorious with a time of 1:51.93 from the slow heat.
Tazewell’s middle-distance was a huge scoring threat as Abigail Rhudy broke the meet record in the 500-meter dash with a time of 1:18.70. Teammate Lauren Keene was the champion in the 1,000 with a time of 3:08.23 and placed third in the 1,600 with a personal-best time of 5:22.11.
Grundy’s Jessi Looney was seventh in the 1,600 (5:33.38) and fourth in the 3,200 (12:06.80). Wise Central’s Lydia Slemp had a solid showing in the day’s longest event, nabbing seventh in 12:31.21.
John Battle’s Olivia Stevens was seventh in the 55 dash, crossing with a time of 7.68 seconds.
On the boys’ side, Patrick Henry’s Ben Belcher had a tough finish in the 55 hurdles, finishing seventh with a time of 8.64. Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore finished eighth in 8.68 in the same event.
J.I. Burton’s Brayden Dutton nabbed the final all-state spot in the 55-meter dash with a time of 6.79. Wise Central’s Luke Collie had two all-state finishes on the day, grabbing fifth in the 300 (37.02) and third in the 500 (1:09.24).
Ridgeview’s Brandon Beavers was seventh in the 300 (37.13).
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick was third in the 1,600 (4:38.01) and 3,200 (10:11.10). Lebanon’s Derek Mitchell gave a valiant effort in the 3,200, but could not beat out Parry McCluer’s Kovyk Chandler over the last 200 meters.
Mitchell was second in a time of 9:50.27.
Union’s Dorian Almer (seventh in 10:34.85) and Marion’s Domenico Bruzzo-Morello (eighth in 10:35.41) also gained honors in the 3,200.
MEET RECORDS TUMBLE
Glenvar’s Sydney Loder Brock set the meet record in the 300 dash with a time of 41.10 seconds, beating out Meredith Willis of George Wythe whose record that had stood since 2014.
Stuarts Draft’s Anna Callo broke the meet record in the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet.
Martinsville’ s Jamal Jones broke two meet records on the day in the 55 dash (6.36) and 300 (35.30).
In the 1,000, Galileo’s Alexander Gomez-Hernandez won in a meet record time of 2:35.99, besting the previous record by almost two seconds.
Glenvar’s 4x200 relay of Jackson Swanson, Zach Curfiss, Avone Noel and Heath Bowker broke the meet record with a time of 1:33.25. The Highlanders later broke the meet record in the 4x400 with a time of 3:29.88.