Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win

Wise Central's Chance Boggs (14) puts up a shot against the defense of Virginia High's Ethan Carpenter in Thursday's PVNB Holiday Classic semifinal game at UVA Wise's Prior Center. 

 CONTRIBUTED

WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.

The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the final 1:27 to take a 54-52 victory over the Warriors at the UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Center.

