Virginia High holds off Central rally for semifinal win

WISE — Virginia High established an early lead Thursday before having to make key free throws down the stretch to hold off Wise Central for a semifinal win in the Powell Valley National Bank Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament.
The Bearcats hit six of eight free throws in the final 1:27 to take a 54-52 victory over the Warriors at the UVA Wise’s David J. Prior Center.
The dramatic finish came after Virginia High (6-3) held a 42-35 lead after three quarters.
“Everytime we felt like we were pulling away, Central just did a good job to keep on fighting,” Bearcats coach Julius Gallishaw said. “Hats off to them for just keeping on being resilient there.”
With the win, the Bearcats advance to Friday’s championship game to face undefeated Lebanon.
It’s the second appearance in a row for Virginia High in the title game. The Bearcats fell to Ridgeview in last year’s final.
“That was definitely motivating. We lost a heartbreaker last year,” Virginia High’s Dante Worley said. “We wanted to get back and prove that we deserve to win the championship.”
DOWN THE STRETCH
Central cut into the Bearcats' lead in the fourth quarter thanks to two 3-point shots from Casey Dotson and took a one-point lead twice on baskets from Ethan Collins.
But two free throws from Deonte Mozell put Virginia High up 50-49 with 1:27 left to play.
The Bearcats kept the lead the rest of the way thanks to another free throw from Mozell, and Worley, who finished with a game-high 20 points, going 3-for-4 at the line in the final 49 seconds of the contest.
Mozell tallied 15 points.
Collins led Central with 17 points and 13 rebounds, while Dotson and Chance Boggs each scored 10.
LEBANON 52, HONAKER 27
The Pioneers (8-0) kept their record perfect and advanced to the tournament's championship with a big win over their Russell County rival in the other semifinal game.
Keyton Keene led the Lebanon attack with 19 points and 15 rebounds, while Michael Reece pulled down nine rebounds for the Pioneers.
Honaker (3-6) got 11 points from Peyton Musick.
CONSOLATION GAMES
SHELBY VALLEY, KY. 60, EASTSIDE 38
The Wildcats outscored Eastside 19-4 in the third quarter to break open a close contest on the way to taking a big victory.
Shelby Valley (6-4) led 22-17 at halftime before the big third quarter.
Ethan Sykes scored 19 points to lead Shelby Valley, while Collier Fuller added 11.
Eastside (3-6) got 11 points from Eli McCoy.
MARION 58, RYE COVE 46
Reed Osborne led a trio of Scarlet Hurricane players to score in double figures to overcome a 13-7 first quarter deficit.
Osborne scored 16 points, while J.B. Carroll finished with 15 points and Parker Wolfe added 14 points and eight rebounds for Marion (5-6).
The Hurricane outscored Rye Cove (0-8) 20-9 in the second quarter to build a 27-22 halftime lead and held the advantage the rest of the way.
Rye Cove got 13 points apiece from Hamilton Osborne and Carter Roach-Hodge.