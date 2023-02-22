hoops logo

BRISTOL, Va. — Wise Central's young boys basketball team got an up-close look at outstanding defense Wednesday night when Southwest District champion Virginia High smothered the Warriors and rolled to a 64-48 win in VHSL Region 2D quarterfinal play at the Bearcat Den.

The Bearcats (20-5) didn't mess around defensively, displaying terrific energy, super-quick feet and blurry-fast hands to force 14 first-half turnovers and sprint to a 38-20 lead at intermission.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you