BRISTOL, Va. — Wise Central's young boys basketball team got an up-close look at outstanding defense Wednesday night when Southwest District champion Virginia High smothered the Warriors and rolled to a 64-48 win in VHSL Region 2D quarterfinal play at the Bearcat Den.
The Bearcats (20-5) didn't mess around defensively, displaying terrific energy, super-quick feet and blurry-fast hands to force 14 first-half turnovers and sprint to a 38-20 lead at intermission.
VHS turned Central (12-12) over 24 times all told, recording 15 steals along the way.
"We know we have a very athletic team, and we try to use that to our advantage," third-year VHS coach Julius Gallishaw said. "The guys did a heck of a job getting after it tonight."
Wise Central standout Ethan Collins wasn't about to argue.
"Yeah, they were after it," the 6-foot-2 sophomore said. "Twenty-some turnovers won't get it done. I thought we were prepared, but they're a really good team.
"They were everywhere, and they're very athletic and super long. They were athletic, and their quickness bothered us a lot — more than we expected. They get after it, they get after it."
POINTS OFF TURNOVERS
The Bearcats produced steal after steal throughout the night and turned a great number of those thefts into 2-on-1 or 1-on-none transition buckets at the other end.
Dante Worley made four steals as did Deonta Mozell, who came off the bench and ignited VHS, which led 19-11 after one quarter, to a 19-9 blitz in the second period.
By halftime, the outcome was sealed.
"That's what we usually do, but as of late we haven't been doing that," Gallishaw said. "But we had a good practice yesterday, and we were comfortable in our defensive rotation tonight.
"He (Mozell) is fast and quick and he's just all over the place. We encourage him to go for steals and things of that nature. He did a good job for us tonight."
THE NUMBERS
Worley scored 17 points to pace VHS offensively, but the senior floor leader received terrific support in the 14-point efforts of sophomore Elijah Green and 6-4 senior Aquemini Martin.
Green helped the Bearcats get out to an 11-6 advantage by knocking down three 3s in the game's first five minutes, before Martin carried the load with nine points in the second quarter.
Wise Central sophomore Chance Boggs drilled 7 of 13 shots from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 23 points. He was the lone Warrior in double figures.
Virginia High, which committed nine turnovers, connected on 24 of 62 shots from the floor for 38.7%. The Warriors shot 40.4%, making 19 of 47 attempts.
The Bearcats hit just 6 of 24 shots from 3-point range, and Central converted 10 of its 25 tries.
UP NEXT
Virginia High hosts the Region 2D semifinals Friday and will take on Ridgeview at 6 p.m., with Graham facing Gate City in the nightcap. The two winners advance to the state tournament.