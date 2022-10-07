BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High football team turned back the clock in Friday’s 40-6 thumping of Volunteer at the historic Stone Castle.
Except for a pair of 2-point conversions, the Vikings (4-3) didn’t attempt a pass and piled up 268 yards on the ground.
“I’m perfectly fine with not throwing a pass,” first-year Tennessee High head coach Joshua Holt said. “Our whole motto since the spring has been 3½ yards at a time. If we can do it, that’s how we’re going to do it.”
Josh Bell rushed for three touchdowns — all in the second quarter — and finished with 67 yards on seven carries for the Vikings, who amassed 15 first downs on 35 plays. Owen Brown had a pair of THS scores and netted 38 yards on six carries.
“We’ve got a really good stable of backs,” Holt said. “Even with our backup quarterback (Turner Elliott) in there, he can run it pretty well.
“Coming in, we wanted to work on our discipline, our consistency and our simplicity. We have to work on being more consistent because that’s the next thing.”
The game started badly for Volunteer (1-6). On the first play from scrimmage, quarterback Isaiah Bowery fumbled and Tennessee High recovered in good field position.
The Falcons forced the Vikings to punt, but that was the last time they stopped the home team for a while.
On the Church Hill crew's next possession, Logan Tudor intercepted a pass intended for Cason Christian and returned it for a score with 5:56 left in the first quarter.
“We preach stuff like that every day in practice about how precious the ball is when we have it and how much we have to try to get it back when we don’t have it,” Holt said. “We talk about holding onto it when we have it and how we’re going to get it back when we don’t have it.”
Tudor added a second pick later in the game.
On the Falcons' third drive, they marched 94 yards to the Vikings' 4 but came away empty after a failed fourth-down conversion.
Tennessee High capitalized two plays later. Josh Sizemore scampered 73 yards to set up Brown's score from 18 yards out.
Volunteer finally broke through with 1:49 left in the opening period when Bowery hit Christian over the middle for a 46-yard touchdown.
The second quarter was all Tennessee High, and the Vikings led 33-6 at the half. Brown's 7-yard trot into the end zone with 9:31 left in the third kicked in the mercy rule.
Bowery finished 9-of-21 passing for 204 yards with three interceptions. Christian had five catches for a whopping 139 yards.
Volunteer had 288 total yards and 13 first downs but was undone by four turnovers and three failed fourth-down conversion attempts.
“Turnovers killed us,” Volunteer coach Jesse McMillan said. “We gave ourselves a chance, but you’re not going to beat many people turning the ball over as much as we did. I thought we did some good things on offense, but tonight was what it has been all year: getting a big play wiped out because of a penalty. Some were legit and there were some I’d disagree with.”
“I don’t think the score was very indicative of how we played,” McMillan added. “Tennessee High has improved as much from the first game to this game as anybody has around here and give a lot of credit to them.”