BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Tennessee High boys basketball team started the season with a bang on Thursday night with an emphatic 81-64 nonconference win over defending Class 4A state champion Dobyns-Bennett inside Viking Hall.
The Vikings held as much as a 20-point lead in the first half in what third-year coach Michael McMeans called his biggest win thus far at the school.
“It’s good win, but this one is big because they’re the defending champs,” McMeans said. “It’s a heck of a way to start the season, and that’s why we wanted to play games like this. We’ve got bigger aspirations, and hopefully this will pay off for us down the road.”
Creed Musick, who was on McMeans’ Sullivan South team that qualified for state in 2020 as a freshman, led all scorers with 31 points.
Brandon DuFrore had a big night as well for the Vikings with 24 and Colin Brown netted 23.
The revolving door that was D-B’s defense continually gave up blow-by layups and transition buckets. The Vikings finished 31-for-61 from the field and 28 were from inside the arc.
“When you can’t get stops, it’s hard to get anything going,” D-B coach Chris Poore said.
“I thought we got exposed again like we did against Hampton, but they have a little bit better players tonight.”
“Our kids had a challenge tonight and they took it personal,” McMeans said. “We played and were aggressive from the get-go. We’ve got a bunch of kids that are looking to score, and they’re not afraid of anyone.”
The Indians (1-1) had a rough night from the field, going 15-for-39 and saw an eight-game winning streak dating back to last season come to a screeching halt.
D-B cut the lead to 10 points three times in the second half, but could never get any closer. On one occasion, guard Brady Stump was called for his fifth personal foul.
The Kingsport contingent was not pleased as they believed the senior star guard had only four fouls, but the official scorebook kept by Tennessee High had him for five.
“Luckily, that really didn’t have any bearing on the game,” Poore said. “To not know the transparency of what actually happened with that is frustrating.”
Stump led the Tribe with 17 despite not playing the entire second and most of the fourth quarter due to foul trouble.
Senior guard and East Tennessee State signee Dante Oliver — after hanging 47 on Hampton on Tuesday — finished with 11 points and was just 1-for-11 from the field.
“It helped us and me as a coach having to go against (former Greeneville guard Ja’Kobi) Gillespie for four years and knowing how to guard an explosive guy like that,” McMeans said. “A kid like that who went out and got 47 on Tuesday is someone that’s hard to guard. Our kids saw that and they were’nt going to let that happen. Maddox Fritts did an unbelievable job on (Oliver) tonight.”
Jaleel Ali finished with 14 off the bench while Charlie McHugh notched 11.
“It’s not fair to some of these new guys because they didn’t do anything to defend this championship,” Poore said. “We have one guy right now that was a major contributor last year. A lot of others are walking into a firestorm, but I love it because we’re going to have to find some grit, and they’ll be battled tested for sure.”