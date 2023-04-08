BRISTOL, Tenn. — Conditions for the second straight Saturday were not ideal for local tracksters, but athletes warmed up the track at Tennessee High’s 17th Frank Carver Invitational in a hurry.
Two meet records were set — both in pole vault — and Dobyns-Bennett repeated as team champions on both the boys and girls sides.
The Tribe outdistanced Science Hill 124-95 on the boys side and narrowly beat Virginia power Abingdon for the girls title 113-99.5.
Science Hill junior William Hagemeier beat his own school record from last week by one inch with a clearance of 14-4. The mark also beat the previous meet record of 13-6 — held by Dobyns-Bennett’s Brandon Lawson from 2007.
Tennessee High sophomore Fairyn Meares also broke the pole vault meet record with a clearance of 10-6.
Both vaulters were named the most outstanding field events athletes.
D-B hurdler Brayden Simpson won both hurdling events to take home the award for most outstanding running events athlete.
West Ridge’s Ariyana Green won the 100- and 200-meter dash titles, which earned her the award for most outstanding running events athlete.
RECORDS IN VAULT
Hagemeier has recently been on a roll, setting a school record in back-to-back weeks in less than ideal weather both times. Last week’s blustery Saturday did give him a tailwind on the runway, but it was still tough conditions.
“I felt really good going into today, and I had a lot of confidence,” Hagemeier said. “I didn’t really let the weather affect me. I try not to get too confident, and I live by humility in excellence because there’s always going to be someone out there that’s better than me.”
Meares, who has already cleared 10-7 earlier this year to tie Natalie Donauhe’s Northeast Tennessee all-time best, was grateful to beat the meet record at her home meet. She later came back to claim third in the discus (94-3).
“I love the energy that everyone brought, even though it was cold out there,” Meares said. “I’ve had a really great season so far, but I’ve also had a couple of no heights. That happens to everybody, but I think the hard work is already paying off.”
DOUBLE WINNERS
As usual, D-B junior Samantha Degrace had a solid day in the high jump, winning with a clearance of 5-2. She’s already cleared 5-4 this season, but she feels her best jumping is ahead of her as the postseason creeps closer.
“It wasn’t pretty out here at all,” Degrace said. “I felt like if it was warmer, at least if the sun was out, I might’ve done better. Since it’s cold, I’m fine with what I’ve done.
“I feel like I still have some room for improvement by the time the season is over.”
After an awful start in the 100 hurdles when she slipped out of the blocks and knocked over the first hurdle, Degrace won the event in 16.32. She was also a leg on the runner-up 4x200 relay for the Lady Indians (1:53.03).
D-B’s Nigel Vidale was also a double-winner, taking the high jump title (6-2) and triple jump (42-5).
“I think I did decently in spite of the weather,” Vidale said. “I made a couple of corrections that fixed my triple jump that helped me get to 42 feet.
“I need to work on my approach in the high jump because I definitely have the jumping ability to clear it.”
Science Hill’s Emmett Watson won the long jump (20-8.5) and the 400 (50.46) in rather convincing fashion.
Jefferson County’s Elissa Longmire — one of the top throwers in the state — won the girls discus (127-8) and shot put (37-11). She won the discus by 17 feet.
ABINGDON DOMINATES DISTANCE
Four of the most highly anticipated races of the day were in the distance, and Abingdon’s crew flexed its muscles.
In the girls 1,600, Tennessee Tech signee Makaleigh Jessee used a strong move on the second lap to blow by D-B’s Autumn Headrick, who signed with Alabama.
Jessee’s winning time was 5:15.61 while Headrick crossed in 5:19.84.
“I’m not where I’d like to be right now this season, but a lot of that is due to a late start because of indoor nationals,” Jessee said. “Today was a good confidence booster for sure.
“I didn’t want to lead from the gun, but I did want to see what I had. We went out slow, and I was able to run faster in the second half.”
Headrick came back to win the 800 in 2:23.24, beating Jessee (second; 2:24.38) and Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington (third; 2:24.54).
Abingdon sophomore sprint star Josie Jackson — the usual second-best cross country runner — won the 400 with a sizzling time of 59.79, and Amanda Ferrante won the 3,200 with a personal best of 11:34.30.
On the boys side, Abingdon unsigned senior Jack Bundy used strong moves in the final 125 meters of both the 1,600 and 800 to beat D-B junior Nike Cross Nationals finalist Luke Mussard.
Bundy led for most of the way in the 1,600, but Mussard made a move going into the bell lap and took the lead. Bundy bided his time and waited on the D-B standout to come back, timing the kick perfectly and edging Mussard with a 4:22.09.
“When (Mussard) passed me, he really started rolling,” Bundy said. “I just made up my mind down the backstretch that I wanted to go for it and went after it.
“I knew it was going to come down to the end, and I was totally ready for the race to actually start with 400 left.”
In the 800, it was a mirror image as Mussard charged to the front again and Bundy blew by him in the final straightaway.
OTHER NOTABLES
Tennessee High’s girls 4,000-meter distance medley relay (DMR) set a school record by over 10 seconds with a time of 13:04.34. Daniel Boone won the boys title in 11:03.91.
Both DMR marks were also meet records as the event debuted at the meet.
Science Hill won the boys 4x200 (1:31.12) and 4x400 (3:30.82) while D-B won the 4x100 (44.71).
In the girls, Science Hill won the 4x100 (52.81) and 4x200 (1:51.27). The Lady Indians won the 4x400 (4:16.08).
Boone’s Evan Tomlinson won the 100 dash (11.49) while Mountain Heritage (NC) senior Colby Capps won the 200 (23.78).
Tennessee High’s Liz Rouse won the 300 hurdles (51.73) and Daniel Boone’s Fisher Battel won the 3,200 in 10:06.33.
In the field events, Elizabethton’s Landry Buckles won the discus with heave of 147-7 while Tennessee High’s Cody Robinson won the shot put (50-2).
Jefferson County’s Hailey Potts won the triple jump (34-3.5) and Daniel Boone’s Jayla Shipley won the long jump (15-9.25).