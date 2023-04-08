BRISTOL, Tenn. — Conditions for the second straight Saturday were not ideal for local tracksters, but athletes warmed up the track at Tennessee High’s 17th Frank Carver Invitational in a hurry.

Two meet records were set — both in pole vault — and Dobyns-Bennett repeated as team champions on both the boys and girls sides.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you