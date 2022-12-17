WISE — Johnny Satterfield recorded one of the biggest wins of his high school wrestling career Saturday.
The Union senior took a 5-3 decision over Johnson Central, Kentucky’s Dalton Matney to win the 175-pound class championship in the Bobby Bates Classic at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Center.
Satterfield, who placed third in the VHSL Class 2 championships for three straight seasons and has won the past two Region 2D titles, said the Bates Classic win ranks high among his biggest.
“It’s not up there with the state, but it’s close to that region and district (championship) feeling,” Satterfield said of taking a championship in the Bates Classic, the largest wrestling tournament in far Southwest Virginia that featured over 35 teams from four states this year. “You’ve got a lot of the region here.
“It’s the biggest wrestling thing around the Wise County area, so it’s a pretty cool thing to have.”
Satterfield finished as the runner-up in last year’s Classic. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, and in his freshman year in 2019 Satterfield did not place.
With the tourney behind him, Satterfield said he will concentrate on other goals for this season, including making a return trip to the state tournament. Satterfield said he has his sights on winning the state title for himself and helping Union make a run at the team title.
“It’s everyone’s goal, but I think I’ve done what needs to be done,” he said. “We’re just going to hope and pray that it comes through the way that we want it to. Not just me, but the rest of the team and coaches and all.”
Union picked up another championship win when freshman Canaan Spears improved his record to 16-0 with a 12-2 major decision over Johnson Central’s Ryan Smith.
“I was just feeling it,” Spears said of the win.
The freshman has lofty goals for his first year at the varsity level.
“This season I want to win state ... and to go unbeaten,” Spears said.
D-B SCORES A CHAMPION
With some of Dobyns-Bennett’s wrestlers competing in the Beast of the East tournament in Newark, Delaware, others participated in the Bates Classic.
Defending sectional and regional champion Jake Dempsey picked up the Indians’ only win with a 3-2 decision over Johnson Central’s Logan Castle in the 165-pound division.
“I felt pretty decent today,” said Dempsey, a junior. “Got through the quarters and got through the semis and I felt pretty confident in my abilities and my coaches and my talent to win. Everything ended up going great. I couldn’t ask for a better result.”
Castle said his focus for the rest of the season is helping D-B win a state title.
“Until the end of that state duals, the only thing that I’m focused on is winning a state championship with my team,” Dempsey said. “After that I’ll focus on myself and the results I want to see, but the number one thing on my mind right now is the duals and winning that state championship because this is a team that this region has never seen. It’s something different.”
JOHNSON CENTRAL WINS TEAM TITLE
With five champions and three runner-up finishers, Johnson Central racked up 297.5 points to outdistance runner-up John Battle (226.5) and third-place Union (199). The Bears were competing without two-time state champion Thomas Potter, who was wrestling this weekend in the Beast of the East tournament.
Grayson County (188 points), Rural Retreat (182.5), Anderson County, Kentucky, (166), Patrick Henry-Roanoke (147.5), Dobyns-Bennett (143), Wise Central (141) and Lebanon (136) rounded out the top 10.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS
Here are the other individual championship matches:
Rural Retreat’s Caleb Gibson pinned John Battle’s Owen Almany at 106 pounds;
John Battle’s Graham Pittman won by decision over Tazewell’s Talan Hall at 113;
Johnson Central’s J.D. Morris took a technical fall win over John Battle’s Chris Faust in the 126 division;
In the 132 class, Rural Retreat’s Eli Blevins defeated Anderson County’s Lucas Prewitt by pin;
Abingdon freshman Michael Maxfield pinned Holston’s Merrick Kestner to win the 138 division;
Johnson Central’s Caleb Barnes beat Dobyns-Bennett’s Cannon Mullins by a 4-2 decision in the 144 final;
Tristan Hass, one week removed from playing on Graham’s VHSL Class 2 football championship team, defeated Rural Retreat’s Mason Via by decision in the 150 class;
In the 157 division, Grayson County’s Tristan Lorenz pinned Martin County’s Weston Jude;
Johnson Central’s Zack McCoart pinned Princeton’s Carter Meachum to win at 190;
Johnson Central’s Chase Price pinned Wise Central’s Luke Josey in the 215 class;
Johnson Central’s Brady Adkins won at 285 with a 4-1 decision over Wise Central’s Brady Sturgill.