WISE — Johnny Satterfield recorded one of the biggest wins of his high school wrestling career Saturday.

The Union senior took a 5-3 decision over Johnson Central, Kentucky’s Dalton Matney to win the 175-pound class championship in the Bobby Bates Classic at Virginia-Wise’s David J. Prior Center.

